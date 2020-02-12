Brendan Rodgers wary of 'dangerous' Adama Traore

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has warned his side of the threat that the 'dangerous' Adama Traore could pose as the two teams come together.

The Foxes' boss takes his Champions League chasing side to Molineux on Friday night in what represents a battle of two sides fighting for European football.

'He's very difficult to stop'

One of the main threats that the East-Midlanders will face during the game is Wolves' in-form winger Traore. Following a tricky debut season with Nuno Espirito Santo's troops, the former Aston Villa man has been in inspired form so far throughout the current campaign. He has scored four goals and providing seven assists.

Rodgers is well aware of the talents that Traore possesses and has called for caution from his players. Talking in his pre-match press conference, he said: "He’s a very dangerous player.

"I’ve seen the improvements he’s made. Once he’s away, he’s very difficult to stop.

"He’s improved his end product and you know he’s going to create something.

"But they’ve got other good players, Jota, Jimenez, and then two players who can pass the ball in midfield."

'We know what we want to achieve'

Heading into the game, Leicester have the opportunity to increase the gap between themselves and fifth-placed Sheffield United to 13 points, something that would bode extremely well as they look to earn a place in the UEFA Champions League.

Despite that, Rodgers has said that the Foxes are not getting carried away due to the sheer volume of football left to play.

He said: "We go into every game and give it our best. We know what we want to achieve. The players have been brilliant.

"In the last numbers of games, we’ve made some mistakes. There’s lots of learning that they will continue to make. It’s a very competitive league.

"There are still 39 points to play for, which is a lot. We don’t want to change. We can’t be thinking about being in the top four.

"We just need to concentrate on the next game. We want to be the best we can be.

"We finished ninth in the previous two seasons. We find ourselves in the top four and deservedly so. Can we sustain that?"