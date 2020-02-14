What does the future hold for Dean Henderson?

Sheffield United surprised many this past summer, spending a remarkable amount of money in the off-season transfer window for a club of their size.

They broke their previous transfer fee record on several occasions, first bringing in Lys Mousset before then getting Oliver McBurnie. They also secured some much needed depth, acquiring Ben Osborn and Luke Freeman as well.

That didn’t change in the January window either, as they snatched up Sander Berge before any of the European elite could sign him up first. This spending has helped the Blades be one of the surprise packages of the campaign, as they sit all the way up in 5th place in the Premier League, with genuine hopes of qualifying for some sort of European competition come next season.

However, their star player has arguably been someone who came in for free, if only temporarily.

Dean Henderson was signed on a one-year loan deal from Manchester United early in the summer, and has been excellent once again for the Blades. He might have had a shaky start to life at the highest level, but he recovered well, and has now become one of the best keepers on the continent.

The future’s bright, but it’s unclear if his future will be at Bramall Lane or Old Trafford.

The story so far

Henderson first joined Sheffield United at the beginning of last season on a one-year deal.

He had been used to going out on loan, playing for Stockport County, Grimsby Town, and Shrewsbury Town all before turning 21. Those lower league spells had varying levels of success, but this latest loan deal was Henderson’s biggest chance yet to prove himself, as he would now be in the Championship.

Henderson didn’t take long to adjust to life at a higher level, and even though he conceded three goals in only his second game, the Englishman quickly established himself as an elite keeper in the league.

He even grabbed an assist in a game versus Aston Villa. Clearing the ball towards midfield, Henderson picked out Mark Duffy, who then drove forward before rifling a shot into the bottom corner from distance. Sure, the keeper didn’t do much, but seeing someone in his position get an assist is always a remarkable occasion.

The Blades were consistently solid throughout the campaign, and ultimately sealed an automatic promotion spot up to the Premier League. One of their priorities in the following summer was to make sure Henderson came back, and they were able to agree on another loan deal with Manchester United to ensure that’s exactly what happened.

He did have some early struggles, making uncharacteristic mistakes versus Chelsea and Liverpool at the start of the campaign. Henderson bounced back very well, putting those errors behind him and refocusing himself. He’s been immense ever since, and now has the second highest save percentage in the league, while also being tied at the top of the clean sheet standings.

United sit in 5th place in the table as a result, and could potentially finish in the top six come the end of the year, if not higher.

The Red Devils factor

In an interesting twist of fate, Manchester United’s best player this season has been someone who hasn’t played a single game for the club.

Instead of being someone currently at Old Trafford, it’s been Henderson. Although that mainly shows how bad things have been for the Red Devils under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, it also demonstrates how impressive the young goalkeeper has been.

It might not happen soon, but United will eventually have to figure out what their plan is when Henderson returns to the club at the end of the season.

Everyone knows their current roster is incredibly weak. However, that’s not exactly the case at the goalkeeper position.

They’ve already got one of the best in the world, even if recent form says otherwise. Many have started to doubt David De Gea in recent times, as the Spaniard has seemingly digressed. There are some reasons for that, to be fair.

Confidence has obviously been very low considering the team's performances this season, and it’s really affected De Gea. His poor form has made him doubt himself, which only leads to more mistakes being made. It’s a vicious cycle, and things won’t change until United start winning games.

The Red Devils arguably have the greatest backup goalkeeper on the planet as well. Sergio Romero came to the club a year after helping Argentina make the World Cup final, and has been a reliable backup ever since. Some are surprised to see him accept a much smaller role in the squad, but Romero enjoys being at Old Trafford, so he probably won’t force a move away anytime soon.

They even have Lee Grant, who recently signed a contract extension. A former starter in the Premier League, some thought the 37 year old would retire at the end of this season, but his new deal says otherwise. He won’t be seeing the field much, but he’s a solid mentor to have.

United won’t be able to keep all three and add Henderson, so someone’s going to have to move away. There’s a slim chance he goes out on loan for a third year, but it’s more likely the club will have to decide on if they want to keep the 22 year old or sell him somewhere else.

Eyes towards Euro 2020

Henderson’s long term goal might be becoming the Red Devils number one, but he’s now got another target to aim for before the season comes to a close.

The European Championships will be taking place this summer all across the continent. England has a talented roster on paper, and could be a dark horse contender in the tournament. However, there is one problem position the country has to deal with, and Henderson could be the answer.

Jordan Pickford has been England’s starting goalkeeper since the 2018 World Cup, and usually does well on the international stage. That’s not been the case at the club level, though, as he’s really struggled with Everton.

It started with his error in the Merseyside Derby last year, which allowed Liverpool to win in the final moments. That has haunted Pickford since, as he is now making mistakes on a consistent basis. As a result, his drop in form has led to England fans calling for him to be dropped from the international team.

Manager Gareth Southgate doesn’t have too many other options to turn to if that happens. Jack Butland used to be seen as one for the future, but he’s fallen off, now rotting in the Championship with Stoke City. Nick Pope has shown promise at Burnley, but is simply a solid pair of hands, not really known for making top drawer saves when need be. Ben Foster, on the other hand, is already 36 years old, and would have to retire soon after the tournament anyway.

All that considered, the stage is set for Henderson to become England’s number one ahead of the Euros. As long as he keeps up his form, and doesn’t fall apart at the end of the season, Southgate will have no other choice than to start him in goal.

None of this would have been possible without Sheffield United giving him a chance at the start of last year. Now, Henderson will look to repay the Blades faith by leading them into a top seven spot in the Premier League, before then making the next move in his promising career.