Southampton vs Burnley: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League Game (0-0)

Ralph Hasenhuttl on chance to show progress
"It's a good opportunity, absolutely. We can show that we are better now. We're playing a different shape and hopefully also a different style, and hopefully it will be more successful. "It was a long time ago [that we last played them]. It's time to take another win at St Mary's. It's a tough opponent, not an easy game. There are a lot of things we have to pay attention to, and the first game against Burnley we lost, so we have to show that we can do it better."
Sean Dyche on Jack Cork approaching his 150th start
“Corky is a fanstatic pro, there’s no two ways about it. He does go slightly under the radar, similar to a few others here, including Jeff (Hendrick) and Westy.
“But managers and coaches love those true pro’s, who get out there and you can ask them to play anywhere and they’ll do it without question.
“James Milner is the one that springs to mind, because he does everything he can to be successful and Jack is in that mould.
“He is a very unassuming character, but he has a real inner strength and he will go on any Premier League pitch in the country and say ‘I’m ready to deliver."
Burnley Likely Line-Up
Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Hendrick, Cork, Westwood, McNeil; Wood, Rodriguez.
Southampton Likely Line-Up
McCarthy; Walker-Peters, Stephens, Bednarek, Bertrand; Djenepo, Ward-Prowse, Hojbjerg, Redmond; Ings, Long.
Burnley Team News
Matt Lowton and Charlie Taylor face late fitness tests as they bid to make the starting eleven. Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Ashley Barnes are definitely out but Josh Brownhill should make the match-day squad.
Southampton Team News
James Ward-Prowse looks set to be fit after overcoming a knee injury. Kyle Walker-Peters could be in line to make his debut while Moussa Djenepo hopes to squeeze his way into a midfield position.
Form
Southampton will be hoping to bounce back in the Premier League after their 4-0 drubbing against Liverpool at Anfield but know they face a stiff test in Burnley.
The Clarets have been on a fine run of form that has seen them pick up seven points out of the last nine.
Introduction
