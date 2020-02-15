Huddersfield score late on to rescue draw at Derby

Huddersfield Town battled back late on to secure a draw late on against Derby County.

The Rams took the lead in the second half when Tom Lawrence lashed an effort into the top corner, his third goal against The Terriers this season.

It wasn't to be for the home side though, as Harry Toffolo struck in the 81st minute to level things up and send Huddersfield back to Yorkshire with a much-needed point.

It was a slow start to the game and the first chance of the game wouldn't arrive until 14 minutes in, Fraizer Campbell took down a cross from the left-hand side and struck a volley goal-bound but Kelle Roos was on hand to make the stop.

Andre Wisdom had a solid performance for the home side at right-back and it was his mis-hit cross which would almost put Derby in front but Jonas Lossl managed to palm the ball over the bar.

The Terriers would go close again towards the end of the half as Campbell met Juninho Bacuna's corner and with the goal at his mercy the forward could only head wide of the post.

It would be the Huddersfield forward again to go close just after half-time as he cut inside from the right-hand side and from 25 yards out sent an effort towards the far corner but he could only watch it cannon back off the post.

For all of Huddersfield's chances either side of half-time, it would be Derby to take the lead as the ball made it's way to Lawrence after Wayne Rooney corner and he hit an effort from 25 yards out which would find its way into the top corner with Lossl routed to the spot.

The Rams came close to a second with 20 minutes to play, neat play from Rooney and Max Bird would lead to the latter finding Wisdom on the right-hand side, his pin-point cross was met by Martyn Waghorn but the forward could only head straight at the Huddersfield goalkeeper.

The Derby full-back would be forced off with 10 minutes to go with a hamstring problem and his replacement Jayden Bogle was flung straight into the action as his weak clearance only went as far as Toffolo, the 24-year old jinked in between Bogle and Curtis Davies before hitting an effort past Roos in the Derby net, who should of arguably done better.

The away-side would see the game out from there on quite comfortably and Danny Cowley and his men will arguably be the happier of the two managers as they take a step closer to securing their Championship status.

Derby will be hoping to turn things around when they welcome Fulham to Pride Park next Friday whereas Huddersfield travel to Swansea a day later on the Saturday.