Chelsea vs Manchester United: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League 2020 (0-0)

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Chelsea vs Manchester United match.
Solskjaer recognises need for victory in West London
“Yeah a win gives us a three-point gap and, of course, that's what we've got to aim for,” Solskjaer said in his pre-match press conference on Friday.
“We've played them twice already this season and done well, but Chelsea are a good team. They are at home, but we're going to go there to try to win the game.
“We've got to, to give us more belief and more hope and give us confidence that we can kick on, because we need to kick on.”
Lampard demands more from kids
“It’s a critical time for us and I need the young players to do their thing,” Lampard said. “I think when you come through this academy, you should understand what playing for the first team at Chelsea looks like. You must always drive yourself and drive yourself and, if there’s times when you’re not necessarily at your best, you need to drive yourself again.
“There’s been tough little times recently and I think it’s up to them now. They’ve shown they’re part of this first-team squad and they’ve all had their good inputs but I want more and I think I want more now.”
How to watch Chelsea vs Manchester United Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: Sky Sports.
If you want to directly stream it: Sky Go.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL UK is your best option!
Manchester United: Predicted XI vs Chelsea
De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Williams; Matic, Fernandes, Fred; Greenwood, Martial.
Chelsea: predicted XI vs Manchester United
Kepa; James, Rudiger, Christensen, Azpilicueta; Jorginho, Kante, Mount; Hudson-Odoi, Abraham, Willian.
Manchester United: Team news
Solskjaer has a lot more injury problems than his counterpart. Marcus Rashford is out for some time and both Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay aren't ready to return leaving the Reds' options thin in midfield. Axel Tuanzebe is still out for a couple of weeks and the same can be said for Timothy Fosu-Mensah. Odion Ighalo's fitness is the real story, though. Since arriving from China, Ighalo has primarily trained by himself rather than with his new teammates. He'll start on the bench if he's involved in the squad at all.
Chelsea: Team news
Ruben Loftus-Cheek remains unavailable for Lampard but Christian Pulisic is close to a return. Tammy Abraham has trained over the last few days but will be subject to a late fitness test. Lampard could go with either Willy Caballero or Kepa in goal. He's used both recently.
United's recent Bridge success
Despite a terrible record over the last couple of decades at Stamford Bridge, including under Sir Alex Ferguson, United won twice at Chelsea in 2019. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer oversaw both victories. In addition to that, United trounced Chelsea 4-0 at home on the opening day of the season.
Win is crucial for United's top four hopes
As just said, United will be nine points off fourth if they lost at Stamford Bride on Monday night. A win takes them three points off. This is a crucial game for them and anything but a win makes things difficult.
Chelsea looking to cement themselves as top 4 favourites
Frank Lampard's team are leading the chase for that final spot in the top four. A win for the Blues against United and they'd go nine points clear of their rivals. Perhaps more importantly, they'd be four points clear of Tottenham Hotspur, the current nearest challenger in fifth.
This is the third time United and Chelsea have faced off this season, having been drawn against each other in the early rounds of the EFL Cup. Marcus Rashford scored one of the best free-kicks of the year to send United through, though they were eventually knocked out in the semi-final by rivals Manchester City, 3-2 on aggregate.
Kick-off time
The Chelsea vs Manchester United match will be played at Stamford Bride in London, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:00 GMT.
Welcome
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Premier League match: Chelsea vs Mancheser United! My name is name of Adam Millington and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, team updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.