Norwich City 0-1 Liverpool: Reds edge tight encounter against struggling Norwich.

Liverpool were made to work hard for their three points which extended their amazing unbeaten run.

Story of the game

Chances were few and far between in the first half with neither side cementing a real grip on the tie. Norwich City had gilt-edged opportunity to take the lead just before the break but a strong hand from Alisson in the Liverpool net denied Teemu Pukki from a tap in.

On the hour mark, the visitors were handed their best chance of the game but Tim Krul produced a world-class save from Naby Keïta's shot to keep the Premier League bottom-club in the game.

Norwich were a constant threat on the counter and knew with the high line occupied by Jürgen Klopp’s side, just like in their victory against Manchester City, they would get a fair few chances.

Alexander Tettey nearly celebrated his new contract with a goal, but his deflected effort was denied by the woodwork on 70 minutes.

Five minutes later it was Senegalese magic on display in Norfolk after Sadio Mané plucked a long-range Jordan Henderson pass out of the air and drilled his shot in the near post to send the travelling Kop into dreamland.

Key takeaways from the match

Will it be Crystal Palace at Anfield or Manchester City at the Etihad?

The world-conquering Reds are now 5 wins away from lifting Premier League gold and providing they don’t drop any points, the league title will be secured at home to Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace.

Meanwhile, if Manchester City drop more points in their upcoming league matches, the inevitable will become reality even sooner, something the Blue side of Merseyside will not want to hear.

Many positives for the Canaries.

Despite today's result, Norwich can take plenty of positives from their display against Klopp’s side. Defensively they looked much improved and, on the counter, caused a side who have only conceded one goal in 810 Premier League minutes a lot of problems.

The reality is every side towards the bottom would prefer to win ugly than not win at all. Norwich have an identity which is evident to see but they may have to alter their approach if they wish to stay up this term. To play with such intensity and risk, similar to Liverpool’s approach, requires players of a certain ilk that simply put, Norwich do not possess.

Man of the Match

Jordan Henderson (Liverpool)

Henderson produced yet another sublime performance and has done himself no harm in the POTY voting. The Englishman virtually covered every blade of grass as he pushed his side towards the finishing line in what was an extremely tight encounter against Daniel Farke’s side.

Henderson contributed yet another assist today, setting up Sadio Mane for Liverpool’s winner. The skipper now has 5 goal contributions in his last 5 Premier League games (2 goals & 3 assists).

What's next for Liverpool?

The World Champions return to the scene of their sixth Champions League win on Tuesday evening, facing Diego Simeone’s Atlético Madrid.

Unlike in previous years, the Reds have a target on their back as the reigning champions and face a side in Atlético who will sit 10-men behind the ball to frustrate the Liverpool attackers.

In terms of domestic action, Liverpool face struggling West Ham on Monday Night Football next week, who have to prepare for a clash with Manchester City on Wednesday night before their encounter with the Premier League table-toppers.