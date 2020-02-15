Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League 2020 (0-0)
Last meeting

The last time that the two played back in August, Spurs were 3-1 victors over Aston Villa in London courtesy of  two late goals from Harry Kane and one earlier by Tanguy Ndombele. Here are the highlights from the previous tie:

 

Spurs players feeling refreshed

Speaking to tottenhamhotspur.com, Jose Mourinho told the club's media about how he feels his squad has benefited from the winter break:

 

“They needed it so much. They were really in physical and psychological need of a little bit (of rest). I’m not saying every player but many of them, they are playing so much and some of them were really on some limits – we could see the way we finished the game against Southampton, an extra game we were not expecting to have, so it was good for them and they’ve come back really well and happy and the week of work has been very good.”

Dean Smith believes Villa have to concentrate on themselves

The Aston Villa gaffer spoke to the media this week:

"It’s going to be a different team than we played against on the first day of the season because they’ve got a new head coach.

"Obviously Jose’s in there now and he’ll have different ideas to Mauricio Pochettino. They’re without Harry Kane, which is a big loss, but they’ve got an awful lot of quality within that team.

"Bergwijn, Son, Moura and Dele Alli, who’s scoring goals now. They’ve got enough of a threat. They were Champions League finalists last season and they’ve been regular top four finishers, but we’ve got to concentrate on ourselves and that’s the most important thing."

How to watch Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: Sky Sports Premier League

If you want to directly stream it: Sky Go, Bet365

If you want to watch it on the internet, VAVEL UK is your best option!

Tottenham Hotspur: Predicted Lineup

Lloris; Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Tanganga; Lo Celso, Winks, Ndombele; Lucas, Son, Bergwijn
Aston Villa: Predicted Lineup

Reina; Hause, Mings, Engels; Guilbert, Nakamba, Luiz, Targett; Grealish, Samatta, El Ghazi
Tottenham Hotspur: Team News

Hugo Lloris and Harry Kane are both still out for Spurs with long term injuries. Ben Davies returned to training after the winter break, but both Giovani Lo Celso and Erik Lamela were absent.
Aston Villa: Team News

Keinan Davis, John McGinn, Jed Steer, Wesley and Tom Heaton will all be unavailable for selection for Sunday's game at Villa Park
Spurs mounting charge for Europe

The news that Manchester City have been banned from UEFA competitions for the next two seasons could present new opportunities for Spurs to find an easier route into European football for the 2020/21 campaign. They are currently five points off Chelsea for a Champions League spot who have a game in hand, and two behind Sheffield United.

 

However, if Pep Guardiola's side finish in the top four of the Premier League, then those between first and fifth will achieve the UCL. This new factor will give fresh inspiration for Spurs to compete for a space in the top four and be in the premier European competition next year.

Villa looking for league security

In their first season back in the Premier League, Aston Villa currently sit in seventeenth place in the division, one above the relegation spots. If Dean Smith's side manage to muster up three points in Sunday's game, then they will rise to fifteenth, and have a four-point cushion from relegation.

 

In their final game before the winter break against Bournemouth, Villa lost 2-1. They will be hoping that the fortunes fall in the opposite way in Sunday's tie.

Now into the second half of fixtures over the winter break, both Villa and Spurs have the advantage over their opposition with a game in hand. A win for the Midlands-based side could help to push them above Watford towards safety, whilst if the three points go the other way then Tottenham would sneak into 5th place.
Kickoff time

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur will be played at Villa Park, in Birmingham, England. Kickoff is scheduled at 14:00 GMT

