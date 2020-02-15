Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Last meeting
Spurs players feeling refreshed
“They needed it so much. They were really in physical and psychological need of a little bit (of rest). I’m not saying every player but many of them, they are playing so much and some of them were really on some limits – we could see the way we finished the game against Southampton, an extra game we were not expecting to have, so it was good for them and they’ve come back really well and happy and the week of work has been very good.”
Dean Smith believes Villa have to concentrate on themselves
"It’s going to be a different team than we played against on the first day of the season because they’ve got a new head coach.
"Obviously Jose’s in there now and he’ll have different ideas to Mauricio Pochettino. They’re without Harry Kane, which is a big loss, but they’ve got an awful lot of quality within that team.
"Bergwijn, Son, Moura and Dele Alli, who’s scoring goals now. They’ve got enough of a threat. They were Champions League finalists last season and they’ve been regular top four finishers, but we’ve got to concentrate on ourselves and that’s the most important thing."
Spurs mounting charge for Europe
However, if Pep Guardiola's side finish in the top four of the Premier League, then those between first and fifth will achieve the UCL. This new factor will give fresh inspiration for Spurs to compete for a space in the top four and be in the premier European competition next year.
Villa looking for league security
In their final game before the winter break against Bournemouth, Villa lost 2-1. They will be hoping that the fortunes fall in the opposite way in Sunday's tie.
Kickoff time
Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur will be played at Villa Park, in Birmingham, England. Kickoff is scheduled at 14:00 GMT
Welcome
My name is name of Daniel Huggins and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.