Arsenal 4-0 Newcastle: Mikel Arteta's impressive Gunners blow away sorry Newcastle

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal claimed their seventh Premier League win of a troubled season after a powerful second-half performance saw the Gunners beat Newcastle 4-0 at the Emirates on Sunday.

Arteta's side have been the top flight's draw experts having been held 13 times and it looked to be more of the same after a hard-fought goalless first half against Steve Brice's determined Magpies.

Arteta's Arsenal pull away in second half

However, the home side broke the deadlock nine minutes after the restart through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's well-angled header before Nicolas Pepe doubled the lead 180 seconds later through an excellent finish.

You could tell it was to be Arsenal's day when Mesut Ozil slotted home late on from substitute Alexandre Lacazette's pass before the previously misfiring Frenchman grabbed a fourth with moments remaining - with his primal scream after the ball found the net almost as memorable.

Gunners up into top half

Arsenal's victory sees them ease back into top half of the table in 10th place - six points behind bitter north London rivals Tottenham, who claimed a last-gasp winner over Aston Villa to go fifth earlier in the day.