No outlet for Norwich against the full force of a ferocious Liverpool attack

Whilst Norwich City defended admirably for the majority of the contest against runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool, the Canaries arguably defended too deep against a side that have amounted the third longest scoring run in Premier League history.

Despite Lukus Rupp squandering an opportunity to lay on an open goal for Teemu Pukki and Alex Tettey striking the post with a mishit cross, Norwich found themselves stranded in their own third for large chunks of the game.

Lose it high, win it back quickly

For all of Liverpool's attacking intent this season, their high, intense press out of possession has been pivotal to their form.

They have lost the ball more times than the likes of Burnley, Sheffield United, Watford, Wolves, West Ham and Man City, almost matching their average of 24 spells of possession lost per match with 22 at Carrow Road - Mo Salah guilty of nine of those.

Norwich lost the ball just once more during 90 minutes but the difference between the sides is where the turnovers took place. Whilst Liverpool were dispossessed just twice in their own half, Norwich could not find a way out when they had the ball, conceding possession 15 of 23 times in their 50% of the pitch, five of those in the hosts' final third.

Pukki the number 3?

Norwich regularly defended with every player behind the ball, lone striker Pukki often making up an extra number in midfield - the Finn's heatmap identifies him to be in the left wingback position more than any other area on the pitch.

Pukki touched the ball 30 times but 14 of those were in his own half with one in the Norwich penalty area compared to just two in the Liverpool box.

12 of Pukki's 22 passes were also in the Norwich half - as a team just 18% of the Canaries' passes were aimed towards the attacking third, compared to 38% of their opponents'.

Playing for the draw or a quick break was a distant dream

Such statistics underpin Norwich's lack of an outlet and, considering no side has kept out Liverpool all season, playing for a 0-0 draw or a lucky break was always going to be a tough task.

Norwich are the only Premier League side not to score on the counter-attack during this campaign and they always looked short of both numbers and incisive attacking intent when they did carry the ball over the halfway line.

It was the first time in almost six years that the Canaries had failed to manufacture a first half shot on target in a league game, such was their inability to get their ball forward with purpose. Their one strike at Alisson was a distant Pukki effort straight into the Brazilian's arms.

Going the other way, only Man City have scored more goals in the final 15 minutes of league games as a continuous attacking onslaught from the top two sides regularly grinds teams down - they both average a goal every two games in the dying embers of Premier League contests.

And the phrase 'a goal is coming here' was certainly glistening in the wind around Carrow Road before Sadio Mane's milestone strike.