Women’s FA Cup quarterfinal draw: Live updates, ball numbers, round of 16 highlights, and quarterfinal details
Photo by Adam Millington/VAVEL UK

The draw will take place at the BBC Studios in Mediacity, Salford. It is to be hosted by Mark Chapman, and ex-footballers Micah Richards and Rachel Brown-Finnis will conduct the draw.

Quarter final details

Games in the quarter final round are set to take place on the weekend of the 15th March 2020.

 

Should sides win in their respective fixtures, there will only be one more game between them and the opportunity to play at Wembley Stadium in the final of the competition

 

A bumper crowd is to be expected at the home of English football for the occasion. Tickets have been on sale since November and Adults are priced at a mere £15 with up to three children available to go with each adult for free.

Postponements will cause fixture headache

The sheer number of games that have been postponed over the past couple of weeks presents a daunting task for those at the clubs and FA to try and sort out rearranged dates.

Many teams will already be playing in cup weekends where fixtures could have been moved to, and midweek games are not an option for those in the second tier, with work commitments effecting players. 

All of these factors will add a lot of strain to clubs up and down the pyramid, and this was echoed by Sheffield United media manager and women’s football journalist Richard Laverty on Sunday

Coventry vs Tottenham the other remaining fixture

In the final fixture that has not been postponed, Coventry United play host to top-flight Tottenham at the Butts Park arena on Monday.

Spurs head coach Juan Amoros spoke of how important the game might be to the club in his preview alongside Karen Hills for tottenhamhotspur.com:

“The girls know it could be a big day for the Club and another step forward for us and everyone is extremely motivated for the game,” Juan commented. “We hope we can make it another good night for our fans and reach another milestone which will be a highlight in what’s already been a positive season for us so far.

“We played Coventry in the National League previously, we are familiar with some of their players. We know they’re a physical team, very well organised with pace on the wings and we are expecting it to be a difficult encounter because it will mean a lot for both teams to reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.”

Embed from Getty Images

Chelsea and Liverpool to face on Monday

Preempting that Storm Dennis could effect fixtures with Storm Ciara’s postponement of their game away to Manchester United still fresh in their minds, Chelsea made the decision to postpone their game against Liverpool until Monday.

 

Annoyingly for supporters of the home side, the new date clashes with that of the men’s side’s game against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge, so it could lead to a hit into an attendance record that has been very strong so far this season.

 

Chelsea will come into the match as firm favourites, but Liverpool will be given new positivity after their close game against title chasers Arsenal last week, where the reds lost 3-2 after a late goal at the Deva Stadium, but they displayed a strong performance.

Bristol to face Everton at Ashton Gate on Monday

Bristol City will play their fixture against Everton on Monday night at the men’s stadium of Ashton Gate, with the winner claiming ball one in the draw.

The Vixens will face tough opposition in Willie Kirk’s Everton, who have improved by leaps and bounds in the 2019/20 campaign - spearheaded by the lethal threat of young goalscorer Chloe Kelly up front. It will also by Everton’s final game that they play before a move to their new home of Walton Hall Park in Liverpool when they play Manchester United next weekend

Bristol head coach Tanya Oxtoby told bcfc.co.uk this about the fixture:

“It’s going to be a great occasion, we’re really excited to play Monday night under the lights and we’re hoping to have a great crowd there. We haven’t been there since the first round of the season, so really looking forward to going back there, it’s a fantastic facility and really hope we give the crowd a good performance," said Oxtoby.  “To get here we had to battle past Durham when the conditions really suited their style of play. When we played them at home it was really wet and muddy and it was difficult to move the ball, but I think we did it effectively and we created more than enough chances and stuck to our guns playing some really good football in the conditions. “We would have liked to have got it done in ninety minutes but the extra-time and getting that goal is something we probably wouldn’t have done last season, we lost 2-0 to them last year so it shows we have progressed and we’re really excited to go into the next round and play Everton under lights.”

Sunderland vs Birmingham City recap

Ex-WSL side Sunderland may have dropped down to the third tier, but the side which currently leads in the regional division of the FA Women’s National League battled valiantly in their game against Birmingham City on Sunday afternoon.

Former Weirside starlet Lucy Staniforth sealed the game for Birmingham City in the 85th minute of the game, firing in a free kick from distance. The midfielder was then bizarrely sent off in the celebrations, reportedly for swearing at a supporter. There was then a stoppage in play as the referee had asked for the supporter to be ejected from the stadium.

Birmingham are number seven in the draw.

Manchester City vs Ipswich recap

Manchester City stormed their way to a win at the CFA, dispatching Ipswich Town by ten goals to nil. Hat-tricks from Pauline Bremer, Jess Park, and Georgia Stanway alongside a single goal from Laura Coombs sealed the three points, with goalkeeper Karima Benameur keeping a clean sheet against the youthful fourth-tier side from East Anglia.

The current title holders are ball number 5 in Monday’s draw

Storm Dennis causes havoc to round 6 weekend

For the second week of women’s football fixtures in a row, a large number have been effected by the recent storm that has brought with it dangerous conditions across the UK.

Only Bristol City vs Everton, Manchester City vs Ipswich, Sunderland vs Birmingham , and Coventry vs Tottenham were left untouched, whilst Chelsea vs Liverpool was quickly rearranged when the weather forecast was made.

Ball Numbers

The ball numbers for Monday’s draw are as follows:
  1. Bristol City or Everton
  2. Coventry United or Tottenham Hotspur
  3. Leicester City or Reading
  4. Crystal Palace or Brighton
  5. Manchester City
  6. Arsenal or Lewes
  7. Birmingham City
  8. Chelsea or Liverpool
Welcome

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s live coverage of the Women’s FA Cup quarterfinal draw. I’m Adam Millington and I’ll be your host for tomorrow's draw. We’ll be bringing you updates as the teams are announced and a full list of the final four fixtures once it is finalised.
