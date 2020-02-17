Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool: Live Stream, TV Updates and How to Watch Champions League 2020 (0-0)
Photo by Adam Millington/VAVEL UK

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool
14:30an hour ago

14:29an hour ago

Wijnaldum sees similarities between Liverpool and Atletico

Georginio Wijnaldum has spoken about how he sees stylistic similarities between the two sides:

“They are a lot like us, fighters. They are a team more or less like us, also really difficult to beat,” the Netherlands international told UEFA.

“I think you can see that in their playing style in the competition. They are always battling to get results and they can easily switch at times when it is necessary, they know what they have to do to win the match. So yes, these are going to be really difficult matches.”

Here are the highlights from the last time that LFC played in Madrid:


14:28an hour ago

Llorente up and running

Marcos Llorente netted his first goal for Atletico on Friday during their match against Valencia. He said this after the game:

“Every player likes scoring goals. I’m happy to have done so and to make the most of the chances the coach gives me. Valencia are a great team and this match gives us confidence ahead of Tuesday’s very important clash,” the Spaniard said.

Here was his goal on that opened the scoring after a well-worked piece of play by Atleti

14:27an hour ago

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: BT Sport 2
If you want to directly stream it: the BT Sport App
If you want to watch it on the internet, VAVEL UK is your best option!
14:25an hour ago

Liverpool: Predicted XI

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane
14:24an hour ago

Atletico Madrid: Predicted XI

Oblak; Arias, Savic, Gimenez, Lodi; Vitolo, Koke, Thomas, Saul; Morata, Correa
14:24an hour ago

Liverpool FC: Team News

Sadio Mané and James Milner were named on the substitutes bench at the weekend for the Reds after recovering from their retrospective injuries.

Takumi Minamino was not a part of Liverpool’s side during their win at Norwich on Saturday, but Kyodo News’ Hideo Tamaru has confirmed that there are no injury worries relating the Japanese winger.

14:23an hour ago

Atletico Madrid: Team News

Atletico Madrid will be without Diego Costa and Joao Felix on Tuesday through injury, and former Spurs defender Kieran Trippier who faced the reds in the UCL Final will also miss our due to an issue with his groin.

Diego Simeone named Jose Giminez on the bench against Valencia in Atleti’s game on Friday and he could return from a muscular issue to face the European champions.

Colombian defender Santiago Arias seems likely to be handed a spot in the starting XI after having recovered from an adductor problem and featured in the club’s previous match.

Here are the highlights from the Spaniards’ game last Friday:

14:23an hour ago

Liverpool a class above

Jürgen Klopp’s reds have transformed into one of the greatest sides that the premier league have ever seen.

With Manchester City now banned from the tournament for the next two seasons, Liverpool have now qualified for the 2020/21 Champions League in February, an incredible 37 points clear of fifth-placed Sheffield United. They will be looking to gain an away advantage in their first leg against Atletico Madrid, and carry on their incredible European form.

14:22an hour ago

Atletico have been underwhelming

Out of all of the sides that Liverpool could have drawn in this round of the Champions League, Jurgen Klopp and his men will be happy that they are up against the side from Spain’s capital.

Atletico currently sit fourth in LaLiga, twelve points off joint-leaders Real Madrid and Barcelona. Last week, they drew 2-2 against Valencia, and the Spaniards have only won in their past seven games, struggling since the culmination of the winter break.

14:22an hour ago

This will be Liverpool’s first time returning to the Wanda Metropolitano since their Champions League Final victory over Tottenham on the first of January 2020.
14:21an hour ago

Kick-off time

Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool will be played at the Wanda Metropolitano, in Madrid, Spain. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:00 GMT.
14:21an hour ago

Welcome

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 UEFA Champions League match: Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool!

My name is Adam Millington and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, team updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

14:20an hour ago
