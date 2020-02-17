Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool: Live Stream, TV Updates and How to Watch Champions League 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Wijnaldum sees similarities between Liverpool and Atletico
“They are a lot like us, fighters. They are a team more or less like us, also really difficult to beat,” the Netherlands international told UEFA.
“I think you can see that in their playing style in the competition. They are always battling to get results and they can easily switch at times when it is necessary, they know what they have to do to win the match. So yes, these are going to be really difficult matches.”
Llorente up and running
“Every player likes scoring goals. I’m happy to have done so and to make the most of the chances the coach gives me. Valencia are a great team and this match gives us confidence ahead of Tuesday’s very important clash,” the Spaniard said.
Liverpool: Predicted XI
Atletico Madrid: Predicted XI
Liverpool FC: Team News
Takumi Minamino was not a part of Liverpool’s side during their win at Norwich on Saturday, but Kyodo News’ Hideo Tamaru has confirmed that there are no injury worries relating the Japanese winger.
Atletico Madrid: Team News
Diego Simeone named Jose Giminez on the bench against Valencia in Atleti’s game on Friday and he could return from a muscular issue to face the European champions.
Colombian defender Santiago Arias seems likely to be handed a spot in the starting XI after having recovered from an adductor problem and featured in the club’s previous match.
Liverpool a class above
With Manchester City now banned from the tournament for the next two seasons, Liverpool have now qualified for the 2020/21 Champions League in February, an incredible 37 points clear of fifth-placed Sheffield United. They will be looking to gain an away advantage in their first leg against Atletico Madrid, and carry on their incredible European form.
Atletico have been underwhelming
Atletico currently sit fourth in LaLiga, twelve points off joint-leaders Real Madrid and Barcelona. Last week, they drew 2-2 against Valencia, and the Spaniards have only won in their past seven games, struggling since the culmination of the winter break.
