The Warm Down: Manchester United ride their luck in a massive victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

Manchester United’s chase for Champions League qualification is back on, as the Red Devils beat rivals Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

The Blues were dealt a major blow early on, as N'Golo Kante picked up a knock and had to be subbed off after only 12 minutes, with Mason Mount coming on to replace him.

United caught their first lucky break of the night when Harry Maguire was not sent off after kicking out at Michy Batshuayi. The pair got tangled up on the sideline, and the world’s most expensive defender clearly extended his leg to connect with his opponent. A VAR check did take place, but for whatever reason, Maguire was allowed to stay on the pitch.

Chelsea were still the better team to start, though. Batshuayi should have given them the lead midway through the first half, as Willian picked him out with a clever pass in the area. The forward couldn’t make a clean connection on the ball, however, failing to get his shot on target.

Batshuayi had a chance to redeem himself only moments later, but would miss the mark once again. Mount drove forward before laying it off to the Belgian, but his first-time effort was hit wide of the goal.

They would be left to rue those missed opportunities when the Red Devils snatched the lead right before the break. Aaron Wan-Bissaka floated a cross into the penalty area where Anthony Martial was able to jump highest and get his head onto the ball, flicking it on into the bottom corner.

The Blues responded well to start the second half, and thought they had equalized when Kurt Zouma somehow volleyed the ball past David De Gea.

However, VAR would step in and take the goal off the board, instead calling a foul on Cesar Azpilicueta for shoving Brandon Williams. Many did not agree with the decision, as the defender had been pushed by Fred, which lead to him crashing into Williams as a result.

United would double their advantage soon after, as Maguire headed home a corner whipped in by Bruno Fernandes.

Chelsea were denied one last time by VAR before the game was done, as Olivier Giroud had his diving header called back after replays showed he was narrowly offside.

That would prove to be the final major moment of the contest, as United held on to secure the crucial three points, jumping up to 7th place as a result.

VAR disasterclass

Unfortunately, the main talking points from the contest had little to do with the players on the field. Instead, it would be Video Assistant Refereeing that stole the spotlight on the night.

Some were worried when VAR was implemented into the Premier League at the start of this season. Earlier testing showed promise, like at the 2018 World Cup, but there were still problems that came with the new system.

Those issues reared their ugly head once again on Monday, as VAR got two major decisions wrong, arguably costing Chelsea the result.

Maguire really should have been shown a red card early on, lashing out at Batshuayi. He clearly kicked out a leg, and even though there wasn’t much contact, there was contact nonetheless. Heung-min Son was sent off for a similar action against Chelsea this season, but this VAR review produced a different ruling somehow.

That call was somewhat debatable at least. The same could not be said for the first goal called back for the Blues, however. A corner was volleyed home by Zouma, but VAR took away the goal after spotting a push from Azpilicueta on Williams.

That did happen, but it only happened because Azpilicueta was shoved by Fred, which led to him stumbling into the United defender. How one push is called a foul while the other is ignored simply doesn’t make sense, so VAR has a lot to answer for.

It’s not going anywhere anytime soon, but Premier League officials must start using it better to prevent more games from being decided by bad refereeing.

Fernandes continues to impress

It only took Bruno Fernandes two games to register his first assist for Manchester United, which is one more than Jesse Lingard has for the entire season.

The Portuguese international has already shown why the club paid big money for him in January. Playing in his preferred attacking midfielder role, Fernandes was able to find pockets of space time and time again. The Chelsea midfielders couldn’t keep track of him, which left them disorganized.

His perfect delivery from a corner led to United’s second goal of the game, as Fernandes put the ball on a platter for Maguire to head home. The Red Devils had struggled on set-pieces before his arrival, but that now seems set to change.

United were crying out for someone to come in and prove a much needed offensive spark, and Fernandes could very well be the man to carry the club back into the top four.

Batshuayi disappoints

Someone who didn’t impress was the aforementioned Michy Batshuayi, who failed to make the most of his chance in the team.

Usual starting striker Tammy Abraham was ruled out through injury, which meant Chelsea boss Frank Lampard had to turn to the backup Batshuayi. The Belgian had shown glimpses of his talent during his past few years at Stamford Bridge, and was really good while on loan at Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund.

He’s regressed this season, and that was clear to see on Monday night. Batshuayi lacked that needed sharpness up top, hurting the Blues in more ways than one. He gave the ball away too many times after a bad pass or a poor first touch, which stopped any attacking moves dead in their tracks.

Batshuayi usually shines in front of goal at least, but he couldn’t even do that. Simply not clinical enough, he missed two massive chances in the first half to give Chelsea the lead, and that would eventually cost them.

The Blues looked better when Giroud came on as a substitute, so this very well could be one of the last times we see Batshuayi leading the line at Stamford Bridge.