Manchester City vs West Ham United: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League 2020 (0-0)
Photo by Adam Millington/VAVEL UK

Robert Snodgrass: We must focus on being our best selves

The Scotsman has spoken about Wednesday night's game:

“It is going to be very tough, but the players have been preparing for this game for over a week now,” Snodgrass told talkSPORT.

“I think the focus is on being the best version of ourselves to try and get a result. I know it’s a tough place to go, but I don’t think we’ll get anything if we don’t have belief within the camp. We’ve been working hard on that on the training ground.

“The manager’s been touching on loads of small points. He doesn’t miss a trick. He’s come in and he’s been harsh on us at times when we’ve needed it, when he feels as if our concentration has slipped as a team.

Soriano's views on UEFA ruling

Manchester City CEO Ferran Soriano has given his views on this week's ruling by UEFA that the blues will be banned from European Competition for the next two years:

"The fans can be sure of two things.

"The first one is that the allegations are false. And the second is that we will do everything that can be done to prove so."

You can watch the full interview here:

How to watch Manchester City vs West Ham Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: Sky Sports Main Event

If you want to directly stream it: Sky Sports App

West Ham United: Predicted XI

Fabianski; Fredericks, Diop, Balbuena, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice, Noble; Snodgrass, Antonio, Haller
Manchester City: Predicted XI

Ederson; Walker, Fernandinho, Laporte, Mendy; De Bruyne, Rodri, Foden; Bernardo, Aguero, Mahrez
West Ham United: Team News

Jarrod Bowen will be available for the game tonight, although it would be surprising if the winger signed from Hull City featured in the starting XI.

There were a number of mistakes made in the defence against Brighton, so it is likely that Diop or Ogbonna could make way for a recall of Fabian Balbuena

Manchester City: Team News

Laporte and Benjamin Mendy have both been suffering over the past couple of weeks with muscle fatigue, although the fact that there has been a winter break should aid their efforts in getting back to the side, and both may line up in defence on Wednesday night.

Phil Foden may take the place of Ilkay Gundogan while Bernado Silva and Riyad Mahrez could both are both in contention for taking the place of the injured Raheem Sterling.

Irons looking to clear relegation places

West Ham are currently 18th in the league, one point behind Aston Villa who are safe from the drop. It will be an extremely tough game for the Irons at the Etihad Stadium, but if they can capitalise on some of Man City's weaknesses then this game in hand could be crucial in their bid to stay in the Premier League this season.
City looking to bounce back

February has been far from the best month for the blues - they lost against Tottenham, had their game against West Ham postponed, and have now been placed under a two year suspension from European Competitions by UEFA.

Pep Guardiola's side will be looking for their first positive since they beat Fulham in the FA Cup back in January, and will want to bounce back from the UEFA suspension.

Man City have today put out a pretty bold statement, saying that the allegations given by UEFA of break of financial fair play are false. 

This game is the rearranged fixture from the match two weeks ago that was postponed due to the weather brought by Storm Ciara
Kickoff time

Manchester City vs West Ham will be played at the Etihad Stadium, in Manchester, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 19:30 GMT.
Welcome

Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2020 Premier League match between Manchester CIty and West Ham! My name is Brad Cox and I'll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-match analysis, team updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
