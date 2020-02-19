Manchester City vs West Ham United: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Robert Snodgrass: We must focus on being our best selves
Soriano's views on UEFA ruling
"The fans can be sure of two things.
"The first one is that the allegations are false. And the second is that we will do everything that can be done to prove so."
You can watch the full interview here:
West Ham United: Predicted XI
Manchester City: Predicted XI
West Ham United: Team News
There were a number of mistakes made in the defence against Brighton, so it is likely that Diop or Ogbonna could make way for a recall of Fabian Balbuena
Manchester City: Team News
Phil Foden may take the place of Ilkay Gundogan while Bernado Silva and Riyad Mahrez could both are both in contention for taking the place of the injured Raheem Sterling.
Irons looking to clear relegation places
City looking to bounce back
Pep Guardiola's side will be looking for their first positive since they beat Fulham in the FA Cup back in January, and will want to bounce back from the UEFA suspension.
Man City have today put out a pretty bold statement, saying that the allegations given by UEFA of break of financial fair play are false.
“It is going to be very tough, but the players have been preparing for this game for over a week now,” Snodgrass told talkSPORT.
“I think the focus is on being the best version of ourselves to try and get a result. I know it’s a tough place to go, but I don’t think we’ll get anything if we don’t have belief within the camp. We’ve been working hard on that on the training ground.
“The manager’s been touching on loads of small points. He doesn’t miss a trick. He’s come in and he’s been harsh on us at times when we’ve needed it, when he feels as if our concentration has slipped as a team.