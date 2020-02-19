Club Brugge vs Manchester United Preview: Europa League knockout action is back

After a confidence-boosting result on Monday night against Chelsea, Manchester United face another tough test on the road as they take on Club Brugge.

What does this competition mean?

For United, this competition may be more important to them than their competitors, Brugge. As leaders in the Belgian top division and 23 points clear of Europa League knockout round qualification, they have all but qualified for the Champions League knockout rounds next campaign.

However, this may be the best opportunity for the Red Devils to qualify for the Champions League by winning the competition.

This does not mean Brugge should be taken lightly considering they have only lost once in the Belgian Pro League all season.

History between the two sides

These two teams faced off in the qualification rounds for the Champions League in 2015. Across the two-legged fixture, United won 7-1 on aggregate. The goal-scorers were Memphis Depay, Marouane Fellaini, Wayne Rooney and Ander Herrera, who have now all been shipped off to different teams.

Photo by Nick Potts - PA Wire

Ones to watch

Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis is the main threat up for Blauw-Zwart as he managed three goal-contributions in his six Champions League group stage matches, scoring a brace against Real Madrid. Dennis can play down the wing, getting into the channels, or use his rapid pace to get in behind United's backline as a front-man.

Photo via GETTY

As for United, Mason Greenwood loves a goal in the Europa League. He has scored four goals and contributed to one goal so far in this European campaign which is more than any other player. With Marcus Rashford still injured, United did sign Odion Ighalo to fill in for their top goal-scorer. Ighalo made his debut on Monday night as he came off the bench for the remaining few minutes. United fans saw a glimpse of what the Nigerian can do up top as he almost got his debut-goal. Whether or not he is fit enough to start will be up to manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Where and when can you watch?

Date: Thursday 20th February 2020

Kick-off: 17:55 p.m. (GMT)

Stadium: Jan Breydel Stadium

UK TV coverage: BT Sport 2

Predicted starting lineup

Club Brugge: Mignolet; Mata, Mechele, Deli; Diatta, Vanaken, Balanta, Vormer, Ricca, Dennis, Krmencik

Manchester United: Romero; Dalot, Bailly, Maguire, Williams, Pereira, Fred, Fernandes, Mata, James, Greenwood