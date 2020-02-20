Brendan Rodgers believes finishing seventh would "not be good enough"

Brendan Rodgers believes his side finishing outside the Champions League places would be "not good enough" with 12 games remaining.

His Leicester City side are currently 10 points in front of Tottenham Hotspur in fifth and nine points ahead of Chelsea in fourth.

The Foxes face Manchester City on Saturday evening and can move a point behind the Champions.

"You've got to earn the right"

Rodgers wants his side to continue their remarkable season ahead of Saturday night's contest against Manchester City.

Talking ahead of the clash at the King Power Stadium, he said: "We want to finish as strongly as we can, and get European football.

"We're in the top four and in a great position. But you've got to earn the right.

"If that's where we finish [Finishing seventh) then we have to take it and we weren't good enough. On the last day of the season you end up where you're supposed to be."

"They have to feel your aggression"

Ahead of the meeting against Pep Guardiola's team, Rodgers spoke about his defensive midfielder problem with Wilfred Ndidi injured and Hamza Choudhury suspended.

He said: "We have to find a plan to come up with a game that will get the three points.

"We've got some players that are available and ready to step up if needed."

"It's second vs third, and we want to put in a performance that can see us get all three points.

"Once we get the ball, we need to play quickly and once you break the press there's space to play in. That's something we'll be looking to put right in this game."