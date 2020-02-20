Norwood admits Sheffield United players are dreaming of Champions League football

Oliver Norwood has said the Sheffield United squad "have dreamed about" playing in the UEFA Champions League next season.

The Blades, who currently sit in sixth place are two points of a Champions League spot.

They take on relegation threatened Brighton & Hove Albion at Bramall Lane on Saturday hoping to carry on their good run of form.

Champions League is the dream for Norwood

Three seasons ago Sheffield United were in League One coming off the back of their worst league finish since 1983. Chris Wilder has turned the club around and they are now on the edge of glory.

With twelve games to go the newly promoted side have a chance to qualify for the most prestigious club tournament in Europe.

“Yeah it’s definitely an opportunity," Norwood told the club's media.

"We’ve put ourselves in a great position and it’d be silly to say we as a squad haven’t spoke about it.

We’ve dreamed of it and thought Can we be that team that gets in there?”

Sheffield United have proved to be a very difficult team to break down this season, with the Blades only losing to two teams outside of the top three all season. Before the start of the season they were tipped by many pundits to return straight back to the Championship.

“We use the amount of people who write us off to motivate us," Norwood explained.

"When the manager came in, in League One he instilled this winning mentality. The gaffer has put that mentality into the club and the players”

Sheffield United is a "special place to be"

Norwood joined the Blades from Brighton in the summer of 2018 and earned promotion with the South Yorkshire side in his first season.

The 28-year-old is now seemingly in talks for a new contract to extend his stay at Sheffield United.

“It’s nice to see that the club still want me to be here," he told the clubs media.

"I’ve spoke to the powers that be and we’re in a good postition.

"On a personal note why would I want to play anywhere else? The staff, the manager, the people who run the club are all amazing.

"It is a special place to be.”

Norwood was made vice-captain by Chris Wilder when he joined the club and has said he helps club captain Billy Sharp whenever he can.

He said: “Billy runs the first team and the dressing room, he’s the captain and he’ll sit the new lads down to let them know what the club is about.

"The likes of me, [Chris] Basham & Enda [Stevens] help him out whenever he needs it”