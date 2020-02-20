Memorable Match: Southampton 6-1 Aston Villa 

Sadio Mane caught the headlines as his record-breaking hat-trick helped Southampton on their way to a 6-1 victory.

It was the Senegalese forward that put the Saints three goals to the good inside 17 minutes, with two instinctive goals before a side-footed shot that ended up in the top corner of the goal.

Shane Long made it 4-0 just before the half-hour mark, following up a Graziano Pelle strike that was originally saved by Shay Given.

The Irishman then doubled his goal tally for the game after his ambitious attempt from 30 yards-out curled past his compatriot in the Aston Villa net.

The away side got one back through Christian Benteke on the stroke of half time, but the Saints' five-goal advantage was restored when Pelle tucked the ball home 10 minutes from time.

The Fastest ever Premier League hat-trick

Despite Southampton winning by a five-goal margin, the main talking point of the day was Mane's recording-breaking hat-trick. His three goals all found the back of the net within a time period of just two minutes and 56 seconds.

Opening the scoring on the 13th minute, the now 27-year-old tapped the ball into an open goal after his shot way originally saved.

Under a minute later, the former Red Bull Salzburg attacker was gifted with another open goal opportunity. Ron Vlaar's poor backpass was chased down by Long, who collided the Given in the Aston Villa net. As a result, the ball popped out to Mane, who had a simple finish to make it 2-0.

The Senegalese international then got his third of the match just moments later. In a counter-attacking move, Long squared the ball to an onrushing Mane, who placed his shot with the inside of his right boot into the top corner from just inside the box.

Robbie Fowler previously held the record for the fastest Premier League hat-trick, with this trio of goals coming in 1 minute and 37 seconds slower than the current Liverpool forward.

Since the record-breaking hat-trick, there has only been a single time a Southampton player has scored three goals in one match. This accolade also goes to Mane, with this coming in a 4-2 home victory against Manchester City back in 2016.

60 points in the Premier League

Victory in the last home game of the season meant that Southampton had achieved their highest ever points total at the time - beating their previous record of 56.

In Ronald Koeman's first season as manager, the tally also meant that the lowest the Saints could finish was 7th in the league - which once against was a Premier League personal best for the south coast side.

With Arsenal beating Aston Villa 4-0 in the final just a fortnight later, it meant that Southampton was guaranteed a place in the Europa League third qualifying round. As a result, it was the first time the red and whites had taken part in European competition since 2003.

Aston Villa survive

Despite it being their heaviest loss of the season (along with a 5-0 away loss to Arsenal), the Villans avoided relegation after Hull City lost to Tottenham Hotspur - keeping them four points behind Aston Villa with just one game to go.

Taking over from Paul Lambert in the middle of February, Tim Sherwood led his side to five wins in 13 fixtures, drawing one, and losing a further seven.

However, their days in the top flight of English football were numbered. In the following season, Aston Villa achieved just 17 points - the fourth-lowest tally in Premier League history.

The Lions were rooted in the Championship for three seasons, back but were able to bounce back from playoff final heartbreak in 2018 to go up via the same route in 2019 - beating Derby County at Wembley.