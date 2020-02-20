Wolves vs Espanyol: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Europa League 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
El Pericos have arrived
One to watch: Espanyol
However, the threat out wide could be one to look out for Wolves.
Youngster Óscar Melendo has scored the last two of his sides opening goals in the Europa League. If he does the same tonight, it could prove to be a very important away goal.
One to watch: Wolves
It is likely that Diogo Jota will be rested tonight and that leaves Neto with the freedom to shine under the lights at Molineux tonight.
The Portuguese winger has three goals and four assists to his name, but no doubt he has the potential for producing a lot more.
Strong travellers
The Catalonian side are yet to lose on their European travels, a run that has stretched to 13 games in all European competitions.
All in the first goal
Those three games have been backed up domestically as well. The hosts have won five of the six games in which they have managed to open the scoring.
Group Stages: Espanyol
Espanyol's three wins was enough to guide them to the knockout stages - of those wins included a 6-0 hammering of second place Ludogorets at the RCDE Stadium back in November.
Unfortunately however, they are currently residing at the bottom of the La Liga table.
Group Stages: Wolves
The midlands side lost just once on their journey to the Round of 32 and that was in their opening round fixture at home to S.C. Braga.
Since that loss they have won all but one of their Europa League games.
The atmosphere is ramping up ahead of this Europa League tie.