Wolves vs Espanyol: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Europa League 2020 (0-0)
Photo by Adam Millington/VAVEL UK

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE live icon gif

El Pericos have arrived

The Espanyol fans have arrived at Birmingham New Street.

The atmosphere is ramping up ahead of this Europa League tie.

18:0310 minutes ago

I'll be back around an hour before kick off with updates on team news from both sides.
15:243 hours ago

One to watch: Espanyol

It goes without saying that Espanyol have attacking threat in Europe. Wu Lei and Facundo Ferreyra have a tidy share of 15 goals between them so far this season.

However, the threat out wide could be one to look out for Wolves.

Youngster Óscar Melendo has scored the last two of his sides opening goals in the Europa League. If he does the same tonight, it could prove to be a very important away goal.

15:233 hours ago

One to watch: Wolves

Since his introduction in the league, Pedro Neto has looked extremely lively.

It is likely that Diogo Jota will be rested tonight and that leaves Neto with the freedom to shine under the lights at Molineux tonight.

The Portuguese winger has three goals and four assists to his name, but no doubt he has the potential for producing a lot more.

15:133 hours ago

Strong travellers

Although they are rock bottom of the league in Spain. Espanyol have a ridiculous record on the road.

The Catalonian side are yet to lose on their European travels, a run that has stretched to 13 games in all European competitions.

15:073 hours ago

All in the first goal

On the three occasions in which Wolves have scored the first goal in Europe, they have seen out the game and kept a clean sheet.

Those three games have been backed up domestically as well. The hosts have won five of the six games in which they have managed to open the scoring.

15:023 hours ago

Group Stages: Espanyol

Despite being in torrid form domestically, the Spanish visitors managed to top their respective group.

Espanyol's three wins was enough to guide them to the knockout stages - of those wins included a 6-0 hammering  of second place Ludogorets at the RCDE Stadium back in  November.

Unfortunately however, they are currently residing at the bottom of the La Liga table.

 

14:523 hours ago

Group Stages: Wolves

The hosts tonight arrive in the knockout stages having amassed an impressive 13 points from their six games.

The midlands side lost just once on their journey to the Round of 32 and that was in their opening round fixture at home to S.C. Braga.

Since that loss they have won all but one of their Europa League games.

14:364 hours ago

Welcome

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live text commentary of Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Espanyol in the UEFA Europa League. I'm Will Laing and I'll be taking you through tonight's game which is set to kick off at 20:00 GMT. 
14:254 hours ago
VAVEL Logo