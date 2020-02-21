MK Dons vs Bolton Wanderers Preview: Can the Dons make it five unbeaten?

MK Dons play host to Bolton Wanderers on Saturday afternoon in Sky Bet League 1.

The Dons will be looking to make it five games unbeaten in the league with two wins and two draws in the last four league games, including an impressive 2-0 Bucks derby win against promotion chasing Wycombe Wanderers at Stadium MK at the start of this month. The Dons face a tough trips to Portsmouth and Rotherham in the next couple of matches, so a victory in front of the home crowd will be vitally important to avoid being sucked back into a relegation battle.

Bolton come into this game sitting in 23rd in League 1, without a win since the start of the month and are 19 points away from safety. Bolton do have three games in hand over Southend who are one place above them but it does seem an uphill task for Keith Hill's side.

Bolton did win the reverse fixture at the Macron Stadium back in November. Daryl Murphy scored a last second winner to give Bolton the victory after MK Dons had been reduced to 10 men after George Williams had been given his marching orders just after the hour mark.

Views from the dugouts

MK Dons' boss Russell Martin had this to say on this weekend's opposition: "This is not a bad Bolton team. Their league position is a false dawn, with their points deduction and playing the youth team early in the season. They're tough to play against.

They've not been on a great run, but they don't lose big. They've got experienced, robust players and they're a team that can hurt others and score goals"

Bolton manager Hill has dedicated this weekend's match to the supporters saying: "This team will try and reward the supporters with a performance and we are looking for a positive result. We practice success and we want to bring success to our marvellous supporters and to this football club.

“The players want to feel that success, no one likes the feeling of losing, we have to go through the pain process and the healing process to go again. It’s hard at the minute but we know if we go through the right processes on the training pitch, the players will learn and they’ll put better performances in and we’ll get better results."

Team News

Striker Joe Mason is set to return for the Dons after a muscle tweak. Keeper Stuart Morris remains out. Callum Brittain and Carlton Morris both picked up knocks against in the draw against Lincoln City but they should both be available for the visit of Bolton.

Ali Crawford should be able to feature for Bolton as well as Ronald Darcy. Anthony Georgiou is unable to play for Hill's side.