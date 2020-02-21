Gibson v Vydra: Is Vydra showing Gibson how it's done?

After speculation of leaving in the January transfer window, Matej Vydra came firing out of the blocks to score a sensational winner against Southampton.

Ben Gibson on the other hand is trying to force away from Burnley and was recently seen training with his former club Middlesbrough. He could only watch as Vydra proved that patience pays virtue.

Vydra’s Moment

There was absolute bedlam in the away end when Vydra struck that sweet half-volley into the roof of the net with a brilliant turn away from the defender.

You could see just how much support and love there was for Vydra the minute the ball hit the back of the net. The players knew he’d been working hard for that opportunity and he will surely be in the plans of Sean Dyche soon enough.



Dyche knows that he can rely on the Czech Republican whenever his star forwards Chris Wood, Jay Rodriguez or Ashley Barnes are out.

Game changers are vital for Burnley and Vydra will be happy to carry on coming off the bench to grab goals and maybe even start with his future at the Clarets looking way brighter than before.

What’s up with Gibson?

Quite the opposite to Vydra, Gibson is trying to leave Turf Moor at any given opportunity.

The centre-back doesn’t look to be part of Dyche’s plans and leaving the club to train elsewhere certainly won’t help his case.

Staying in the squad and fighting for a first-team position has paid off for Vydra, a lesson that will have to be learnt by Gibson if he is to remain a Premier League defender.

Gibson seems to be falling out with the management at Burnley and causing a fuss over his plans to leave.

Only time will tell whether he is given another opportunity to prove himself elsewhere or remain stuck on the Burnley bench in the shadow of James Tarkowski and Ben Mee.

Final Verdict on the two?

Gibson has seemed to ruin his chances of winning over Dyche with his behaviour towards the club but Vydra is winning fans over at Turf Moor, looking at an extended run in the squad.

Regardless of the disappointment from Gibson, there are better ways to show that and you only have to look at the former Derby County striker Vydra for how he should go about that.

The lesson here is fight for something even though it doesn’t look likely and maybe one day you’ll get lucky like Vydra and show the management what they’ve been missing all along.