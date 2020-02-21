Burnley vs AFC Bournemouth Preview: Familiar faces make "Turf" return

The teams

Burnley have had a good run of form lately, unbeaten in their last four league games and overcoming a poor run of form around the Christmas period. Beating Leicester, Manchester United and Southampton and holding Arsenal to a draw has left them with 10 points out of a possible 12 and definitely in a more comfortable position in the league than at the start of the year.

Injuries to Ashley Barnes and Matthew Lowton will rule them out of the clash, whilst Chris Wood is touch and go after being substituted in the first half last time out against Southampton. Johann Berg Gudmundsson is returning from injury but is also unlikely to feature due to Sean Dyche’s tendencies to give players plenty of time when recovering.

Matej Vydra could make his first league start in over a year as he is likely to come in for the injured Wood after coming off the bench to score a sublime winner at St Mary’s last weekend whilst youngster Lewis Richardson could be in line to make an appearance on the bench due to Burnley’s attacking injury woes.

Bournemouth will be aiming to get revenge for the 1-0 defeat inflicted upon them by the Clarets in December, where Jay Rodriguez headed in the only goal of what was a very scrappy game.

Jefferson Lerma is likely to make his comeback after missing the defeat to Sheffield United through suspension whilst Josh King and Jack Stacey were in the squad for the game following injuries and could play a part. David Brooks will not feature for the Cherries as he is still out with a serious ankle injury.

Away results have bee hard to come by for Bournemouth this season having only 10 points in 13 games and losing their last four games on the road. Eddie Howe, who was Sean Dyche’s predecessor at Burnley before he returned to the south coast in 2012, spoke about how much of a test it is to play against Burnley at Turf Moor:

“You know when you go to Turf Moor you’ve got to be prepared physically and mentally for a tough game.”

Key clashes

The main clash will surely be on the Burnley right-hand side as Bournemouth’s mercurial winger Ryan Fraser will be attacking Phil Bardsley. Fraser is likely to get a lot of the ball on that side due to Jeff Hendrick being on the right-hand side of Burnley’s midfield, meaning Burnley will be narrow on that side whilst Adam Smith will be under the pressure on the left side of Bournemouth’s defence as he will be trying to keep Dwight McNeil quiet.

Most likely the biggest clash of the game will be between the two sides and the weather, as the poor weather is going to continue for another weekend. Turf Moor’s nature and location mean that wind will likely be a major factor in the game as rain will hamper the away side’s ability to play but will also take hold of the ball if it is up in the air, possibly inhibiting Burnley’s direct approach.

It will surely be a scrappy game, as the reverse fixture in December was, but the side that comes out with the points will most likely be the side that wants it more as Burnley will be hoping to climb further up the table whilst Bournemouth are looking to gain more points as they battle relegation.

Predicted line-ups

Burnley XI:

N. Pope, P. Bardsley, J. Tarkowski, B. Mee, C. Taylor, J. Hendrick, A. Westwood, J. Cork, D. McNeil, M. Vydra, J. Rodriguez

Subs: J. Hart, K. Long, E. Pieters, R. Brady, A. Lennon, J. Brownhill, L. Richardson

Bournemouth XI:

A. Ramsdale, D. Rico, N. Ake, S. Francis, A. Smith, D. Gosling, P. Billing, J. Lerma, R. Fraser, C. Wilson, H. Wilson

Subs: A. Boruc, S. Cook, A. Surman, J. Stanislas, J. Stacey, J. King, D. Solanke