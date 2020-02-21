Sean Dyche V Eddie Howe 

When Burnley meet Bournemouth this Saturday, two of the top current English managers will meet. Sean Dyche and former Burnley manager Eddie Howe are going to clash in the Premier League.

The two current longest-serving managers in the league have been compared numerous times but who actually comes out on top?

Sean Dyche

The 48-year-old has had five seasons in the Premier League, managing 178 times. However, Dyche’s record on paper isn’t great. He only has 53 wins in the league compared to his 83 losses. Another interesting stat is that in 178 games his teams have scored 178 goals.

Dyche his known for his defensive-minded football, setting up with a flat 4-4-2 system in most games. Known for keeping a similar line-up every week, the former Watford captain has been praised for turning mediocre players into Premier League quality.

The fan favourite also took the Clarets to their highest ever league position, seventh, which gave them European football, if only for the qualification rounds.

Unlike Howe, the Burnley boss has been relegated with the Claret’s. However, with a Championship winners medal to his name he has proved he can come up straight after going down.

Eddie Howe

The 42-year-old has also managed five seasons in the Premier League, equalling Dyche’s 178 games. Howe narrowly tips the record with one more win and the same amount of losses as his counterpart.

Howe’s team will look to come out on the front foot in this game, playing an attacking brand of football. The defensive issues Howe’s side have had in the past few seasons will help Burnley when it comes to punishing the defence.

Despite being linked with bigger clubs nothing has emerged for the former Burnley boss who finds himself in a relegation battle yet again with Bournemouth.

It’s unknown how much longer the Cherries will stick with Howe, as rumours of him being sacked have circulated. Never-the-less the Bournemouth boss will need to stick to his game plan and motivate his players if they are to take anything from the game against Burnley.

The Final Verdict

These two managers are similar in their records and career paths however this Saturday will be a chance for the two men to show-off their tactical skills and man management in what is an important game for both sides.