Memorable Match: Leicester City 2-2 Manchester City - Enthralling FA Cup tie sets up Etihad replay

Leicester City host Manchester City this weekend in a match that could potentially be decisive in the final positions of the Premier League top four.

The Foxes have catapulted themselves into European contention this season under Brendan Rodgers and whilst the Citizens have been handed a two-year UEFA ban, they will still want to finish as high as possible.

Manchester City occupy second this season, exactly as they did during the 2010/11 season, with Leicester firmly rooted in mid-table of the Championship. That, however, did not stop Sven Goran Eriksson's men from giving their illustrious visitors a terrific match in their FA Cup third round match-up.

Perfect start for Bamba

It was actually a brilliant beginning to the game for the Championship outfit as they seized the lead within just 45 seconds. Central defender Sol Bamba, who had only arrived at the club a matter of days earlier from Hibernian, managed to latch onto Paul Gallagher's excellent cross to stab the ball in from close range.

Leicester were thoroughly tested by an expensively-assembled City side throughout the opening period of the game, with Patrick Vieira going closest to equalising as he drew a good stop out of Chris Weale from a corner.

They were eventually level though and it was current Liverpool man James Milner who got on the scoresheet. He played a clever one-two with Carlos Tevez, dropped a shoulder and then coolly slotted the ball home into the bottom corner.

Set up for City in the second-half

There were further chances throughout the first-half for both sides to go ahead. Japanese midfielder Yuki Abe forced Joe Hart into a sprawling save from distance, whilst Bamba continually threatened from set pieces.

Despite that, it was Manchester City who got the next goal and it was a brilliant piece of improvisation from Tevez as his backheel from close range nestled into the back of the net.

Leicester fight back

Just as it looked as though the Premier League giants were going to secure the win, Leicester managed to gather some momentum in the second period. Jack Hobbs put an excellent chance over as he failed to connect properly with a header.

Andy King was not to be denied though. Hart failed to properly to deal with Gallagher's cross, simply palming it into the path of the Welshman, who stroked the ball home.

Bamba, who was a constant threat throughout that match, almost earned a shock win for the Foxes but another of his headers was cleared off of the line. Nigel de Jong also spurned a great opportunity from a Sky Blues break but put his shot straight at Weale.

The game eventually finished level, leading to a replay at the Etihad Stadium, which Manchester City won 4-2. Roberto Mancini's troops would go onto lift the FA Cup that season by beating Stoke City in the final. They would also finish 3rd in the Premier League. Meanwhile, the Foxes would finish tenth in the Championship standings.