Solskjaer demands more from Manchester United's Martial despite 3 goals in a week

Anthony Martial netted a third goal in as many games as Manchester United won at home in the league, but manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer immediately demanded more from his striker.

January signing Bruno Fernandes had given Man United a one-goal lead before half-time but Martial's goal took the game away from Watford at Old Trafford. It was a moment of magic individual brilliance as the Frenchman chipped Ben Foster inside the area.

It comes after Martial scored with his head against Chelsea last Monday. On Thursday, he scored the only goal for United in a 1-1 draw at Club Brugge in the UEFA Europa League.

Solskjaer: I'm one of Martial's biggest critics

"I'm delighted with the week Anthony's had," Solskjaer explained.

"He's got his critics and I'm one of the biggest ones. I always demand more."

Solskjaer was quick to praise Martial but has clearly decided he can get more from the striker via public criticism.

"This week he's come up with a proper number 9's goal; the header against Chelsea," Solskjaer continued.

"He did everything to get the goal against Bruges, running through. Today is the Anthony we know about; the mindblowing skill. I want more from him."

Solskjaer's predecessor, Jose Mourinho, consistently criticised Martial in the media. It was a tactic heavily disliked by a number of United fans who felt it was unjust.

But it seems Solskjaer has come to the same conclusion, even though his method is a little more subtle than Mourinho's.

Solskjaer goes for criticism with Martial

Even when asked about why Andreas Pereira and Jesse Lingard had been dropped from the matchday squad, Solskjaer referred to Martial.

"Well there are more and more competition for places so, of course, your standard has to improve.

"That's what I'm saying here about Anthony, I want more from him. I want more from everyone. We need to be more consistent and we need to keep going."

Some players respond well to praise and others better to criticism. Martial appears to be the latter. It's the first time he's scored in three consecutive games since 2017.

