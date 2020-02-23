Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta hails star striker Aubameyang as suitors Barcelona monitor situation

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has hailed match winner Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and insisted he wants his star striker to stay at the club despite interest from La Liga giants Barcelona.

The Gunners head coach praised his captain Aubameyang after his two goals helped beat Everton 3-2 in a thrilling match at the Emirates on Sunday.

Aubameyang's brace meant he made it 19 goals for the season and an impressive 60 in 95 games for the Gunners during his career in north London since signing for the club from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018 for £56m.

Arsenal's star striker Aubameyang courted by Barcelona

However, the 30-year-old is being courted by European giants Barcelona.

With the Gabon international's contract due to expire in the summer of 2021, the Nou Camp outfit are eyeing a possible swoop for the talented attacker.

Yet, Arteta is determined to keep Aubameyang at the Emirates as he continues his quiet revolution in N5.

Speaking to journalists including VAVEL after the match, Arteta was insistent he wanted his talisman to remain with Arsenal.

"I'm so happy with Aubameyang because he scores important goals," Arteta said, adding: "He is a superb player and deserves to be liked by other teams.

"Hopefully we can persuade him to stay and feel very much part of what we are trying to achieve."

The Gunners boss, whose team made it ten games unbeaten in 2020 after the hard-fought victory, was delighted with the application his side showed to claim the three points which eased the club up to ninth in the Premier League.

The victory meant the Gunners Arsenal gained back-to-back league victories for the first time since the first two games of the season.

Should Manchester City's Champions League ban be upheld, eighth place in the Premier League could be enough to qualify for the Europa League, meaning the top five could be good enough for the continent's premier club competition.

Sunday's victory over Carlo Ancelotti's Toffees means Arsenal are now two points off Wolves in eighth and four points behind fifth-placed Manchester United.

A tough week for Arsenal

The triumph over the Toffees capped the Gunners' third game in seven days after their 4-0 victory over Newcastle, followed by a long trip to Greece where they claimed an important 1-0 win over Olympiacos in Athens on Thursday.

"I'm really pleased with the performance," Arteta said. "It's not easy to play three times in seven days.

"The team reacted well after conceding an early goal."

Arsenal host Olympiacos at the Emirates on Thursday in the second leg of the round of 32 knock-out tie.

Arteta was unable to shed light on Sead Kolasinac's injury after the giant defender was substituted in the first half after falling heavily on his shoulder as the Gunners boss confirmed they would be assessing the player this week, after he admitted: "He was in pain."