EXCLUSIVE: Arteta holds surprise Emirates training session after Arsenal beat Everton - cheered on by star striker Aubameyang

Highly-rated Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is fast earning a reputation as a leader whose attention to detail leaves nothing to chance - underlined by him taking a surprise warm-down session on the Emirates pitch immediately after the Gunners' 3-2 victory over Everton on Sunday. The session was cheered on by club captain and match-winner Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

A thrilling victory that eased the north Londoners to ninth spot and a renewed chance of Champions League football next season. Moments after the final whistle Arteta and his trusted lieutenants ordered the majority of players who were named as substitutes for the match against the Toffees to take part in a warm down - watched intently from the sidelines by goalscoring hero Aubameyang.

Despite the Gunners having a tough week with three games in seven days, Arteta's rejuvenated side landed three excellent wins. The run started with the comprehensive 4-0 victory over Newcastle United before they embarked on a gruelling long-distance trip to Greece where they beat Olympiacos 1-0 on Thursday.

Perfectionist Arteta

Ever the perfectionist, Arteta conducted a warm-down session on the Emirates pitch with Alex Lacazette, Reiss Nelson, Sokratis, and reserve goalkeeper Emirates Martinez, along with Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi who came on during the victory over Carlo Ancelotti's Toffees.

The only player excused the impromptu session by Arteta was talented teenager Bukayo Saka. He played most of the match as a replacement for the injured Sead Kolasinac.

Star striker Aubameyang underlined the feel-good factor at the club under Arteta by cheering his pals on from the sidelines.

Despite netting two goals during the match, Aubameyang was keen to watch his colleagues go through their paces as they went through their warm down on the Emirates turf.

The 30-year-old Gabon forward stood in sliders while monitoring his teammates, including best mate Lacazette.

Modest two-goal hero Aubameyang cheers on his Arsenal teammates

With La Liga giants Barcelona hovering in the wings, Aubameyang's heartening team spirit towards Arsenal players will give hope to Gunners fans everywhere that the coveted striker is happy at the club and will put pen to paper on a new deal.

Aubameyang's brace saw him reach 19 goals for the season, making it an impressive 60 strikes in only 95 games during his Gunners career. He signed for a record £56m from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018 and now has 18 months to go on his contract.

An Arsenal source confirmed to VAVEL that the session took place.

"There was a training session on the pitch after the match [against Everton] for all players who weren't in the starting line-up.

"Mikel and his coaching staff wanted to give the players who didn't start the game some work.

"The session was run by coaches with strength and conditioning staff."

The first team have the day off tomorrow before Arteta and his team of dedicated staff begin to gear up for the crucial Europa League second leg against Olympiacos at the Emirates on Thursday.