Lampard commends ‘fantastic’ Giroud

Frank Lampard has labelled Olivier Giroud ‘fantastic’ having demonstrated a great attitude and work ethic amidst his return to the starting eleven.

The France international returned to action with a cameo performance off the bench against Manchester United before finding the net against Tottenham Hotspur days later.

Lampard hailed the striker for his application on and off the field thus far having often struggled for game time.

The Chelsea manager concluded by addressing the importance of a cohesive dressing room where every player must be ready to be called upon – highlighting Giroud’s return to the team.

‘He has been engaged and fantastic’

Tammy Abraham has spearheaded the frontline for the Blues this season scoring 15 goals, however, having recently incurred an ankle injury, Lampard has called upon veteran striker, Giroud.

Chelsea’s all-time top goal scorer stated that Giroud’s attitude towards helping the team succeed has been integral thus far and is pleased the striker has been able to perform when required.

“[Giroud] has always been engaged,” began Lampard. “Even when he is not played regularly. I said it in the window, he has been absolutely fantastic with me from the start to now, and that is why he can put in those performances when he comes in.

“Personality in the dressing room, on the pitch; quality to finish; selfless in his ways; strong. He has been around, won the World Cup.

“He is very good with the younger players around him, he wants to train at a high level every day, he understands his game, his attributes and how important they can be, and he gave everything against Tottenham.

“The way the team worked helped Oli and Oli helped the team. That is how we can look forward and to have competition of strikers scoring goals is what we have been lacking – we have lacked goals from forward areas, not just from strikers but across the front, so today feels good.”

‘Squad rotation is difficult’

Lampard made four changes to his side that lost to Manchester United prior to the London derby victory over Spurs, partnered with a change of shape.

In light of the changes, the Blues manager spoke on the difficulties he faces when rotating his squad.

“I never like leaving players out, never, because they are your squad, you have to have a unit and a family feel to the group,” he said. “It is very, very difficult, but it is part of the job and it is not nice.

“The players also have a responsibility to take it on the chin, come on if they’re a sub and make an impact, and also if they’re not, keep working for their opportunity. It’s a tough part of the job.

“[If they sulk] they either stay out of the team or they change their attitude to get back into the team and train the right way. I give some leeway on that as I probably sulked a few times as a player, but the thing you have to do is very quickly check yourself and realise that helps nobody.

“I’ve got a good group here and performances like this should give a feeling for other players that aren’t playing regularly that they can come in and be the man and make a difference.”