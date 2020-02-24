Dennis Praet: Defeat against Manchester City hard to take

Dennis Praet believes Leicester City's 1-0 home defeat to Manchester City was disappointing after the Foxes created some good chances.

Gabriel Jesus scored the only goal of the game in the 80th minute to win the game for Pep Guardiola's side on Saturday evening. The defeat now means the Foxes are only nine points clear of Tottenham Hotspur in fifth.

'Tough to take'

Despite having very little possession, Leicester missed great chances of taking the lead throughout, including Jamie Vardy striking the post.

Speaking to LCFC TV, Praet said: "I thought we played a good game.

"We had very good organisation against that team, and if you concede a goal at the end of the game it's hard to take because I think we also had some very good chances to score so yes, it's tough to take.

"I think we did well, we planned it really well. The organisation was really good. We didn't concede too many chances I think, so it all worked out well, but of course, at the end, we get this goal against us and it was a pity.

"We had our chances to score one or more goals. Maybe sometimes maybe our last pass was not quite what it needed to be, but even with that we had good chances to score."

'Happy to get minutes'

With Wilfred Ndidi, Nampalys Mendy and Hamza Choudhury all unavailable, Praet was played as the more defensive midfielder of the three and believes he adapted well.

He said: "Of course, it was a lot of defensive work. It was the first time I've played as a no.6, but I think I did my defensive work and I was happy to get the minutes.

"We want to keep our position that we are at now and starting next week we are going to get the points again."