John Fleck: "We will just keep going"

John Fleck has said Sheffield United "will just keep going" until the end of the season in the battle for European football.

Following a closely fought draw with Brighton & Hove Albion, the Blades sit 7th in the Premier League with 40 points, a tally that usually guarantees safety in the top flight.

Brighton's top scorer Neil Maupay cancelled out Enda Stevens' stunning first half strike but despite dominating possession Sheffield United were unable to find their killer instinct in the final third.

Sheffield United still in the mix for Europe

Sheffield United have been the surprise package this season in the Premier League, with many pundits tipping Chris Wilder's side to go down at the start of the season. Now the Blades have a real chance of competing in Europe next season and are now picking up a bit of form going into the home straight of the season.

Fleck told the club's media: "It's a great points tally so far, I think you had given it us at the start of the season we would have took it.

"Now we will just keep going one game at a time and see where it takes us.

"We want to keep going as far as we can. We all understand how difficult it is [to get into Europe] and we all understand how tough it has been so far.

"Although we have done well we need to keep working hard and keep improving"

Fleck commits future to the Blades

Prior to kick off on Saturday John Fleck signed a new contract to keep him at Sheffield United until 2023.

The Scottish international has played a integral role for Sheffield United, helping them from League One to the Premier League after signing on a free transfer from Coventry City in 2016.

"It's a amazing club," Fleck told the club's media.

"It is one that I always wanted to be part of going forward. I've really enjoyed my time here since day one, so I didn't see any reason why I wouldn't want to be here at what is a really exciting time for the club.

"We have been very successful since the manager came in. Everyone has worked hard and had a good time here.

"It has been a great club to come to and I am delighted to be extending my stay."