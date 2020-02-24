Arsenal women's boss Joe Montemurro looks forward to Continental Cup final 

Arsenal women's boss Joe Montemurro is looking forward to the Conti Cup final on Saturday, at the City Ground, Nottingham when the Gunners face Chelsea.

The north Londoners currently sit in third place in the FA Women's Super League, four points off leaders Manchester City, but with a game in hand.

Sandwiched between the pair comes the Blues, with Arsenal aiming for revenge in the form of silverware at the weekend after suffering an unexpected 4-1 home defeat to the west Londoners at a sold out Meadow Park last month.

The defeat was the second to Chelsea this term after losing 2-1 to Emma Hayes side back in October.

However, Montemurro was bullish ahead of the showpiece final and relished the opportunity to lift the club's first pot of the season.

"It's what we play for," Montemurro said. "We love a cup final. It's an opportunity to showcase two top teams.

"It's a great opportunity to 'right' wrongs In the second game, which was probably the more evident game in terms of their power and ability to come out of the blocks, obviously they got the better of us in the first 20 minutes. They were powerful in that phase and we just weren’t able to bounce back, but we’re prepared for this one.

“We love our cup finals. It’s what we play for and it’s what we enjoy in the season. It’s what being a professional footballer and being in the professional game is all about. It’s another opportunity to showcase two fantastic teams and another opportunity to play some great football on a great stage.”

Victory at the weekend will mean Arsenal will also have avenged their loss to Manchester City in last year's final, after they lifted the Women's League Cup for a third time, beating Montemurro's battling Gunners 4-2 on penalties at Bramall Lane.

The result was reverse of the previous season's result when the north Londoners won the cup by beating City 1-0 to clinch Montemurro's first trophy as Arsenal boss - with the personable Australian looking to bring home the trophy again at Nottingham Forest's ground.