Mount overwhelmed by Champions League involvement

Mason Mount has claimed he is ‘overwhelmed’ by his Champions League involvement ahead of Bayern Munich clash as he looks to use the 2012 final as inspiration.

The 20-year-old midfielder has described his contribution in Europe as ‘surreal’ before revealing the need to ‘pinch himself’ before ties.

Mount followed on by describing what the competition means to him and his family having watched the final in 2012.

However, amidst an abundance of sheer emotion, the youngster declared he is ‘very confident’ going into the game as he hopes to use previous ‘big performances’ as fuel.

‘Hearing the anthem is an unreal feeling’

Mount has featured in all six of Chelsea’s Champions League fixtures thus far and has often been used as a left winger or attacking midfielder.

He experienced the anthem as a starter for the first time at Stamford Bridge in the Blues’ eight goal thriller against Ajax before enjoying small cameos in the remaining two group games.

The young midfielder described the feeling playing on the European stage and what it means to himself and his teammates.

“It’s a massive feeling, to be able to be involved is brilliant,” began Mount. “For us younger boys, for us to realise we actually do need to step up every game and that pressure is always on now. It helps us to perform, I feel. It makes us stronger together as a team. So, it’s a brilliant experience and we’re learning all the time.

Embed from Getty Images

“When you hear the Champions League anthem you kind of pinch yourself. I remember speaking to Tammy [Abraham] about it and saying when the song is on it’s just an unreal feeling.

“It’s kind of overwhelming to be involved and to hear that song that many legends in the past have been able to stand there and listen to. It’s obviously a massive moment.”

Using the 2012 final as inspiration

Chelsea’s number 19 spoke on his memory of the famous 2012 Champions League final and how he has used that feeling of elation to motivate him throughout his career.

Mount disclosed his bewilderment that night and how it has spurred him onto bigger and better things.

“For the final I was at home, with my family, we were all watching it," described Mount, as he began his recollection. "I remember it very clearly. We were all jumping around in the front room celebrating. And obviously how the game went, it was unbelievable to watch, and it spurred you on to want to be involved in a game like that in the future.

“It’s quite surreal, how in the past it’s happened and now we’re playing against Bayern and a legend’s the manager.

Embed from Getty Images

“It’s crazy how everything’s happened, but we’re very, very confident going into the game that we can win.

“We need to take that confidence that we had at Ajax away and the big performances that we’ve pulled off this season, and hopefully we can do it now.”