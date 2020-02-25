Real Madrid vs Manchester City: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Champions League 2020 (0-0)
Real Madrid edged out Man City in the semi-finals four seasons ago (Photo: Adam Millington/VAVEL UK)

Start your engines...

This clash of the heavyweights is live on BT Sport but if you can't catch it on TV then make sure you join us on VAVEL UK from about an hour before kick-off for all the team news.

Can City finally deliver the knockout punch to their esteemed opponents? Or will Real continue to dominate the floor in this arena?

One thing is for certain, failure is not an option for either club...

20:312 hours ago

The legend

And his opposing manager?

Zinedine Zidane has won all 12 of his Champions League knockout ties, nine across two legs and three in the final.

Oh, and he also won it as a player in 2002.

20:282 hours ago

The abstract

Although this is a meeting of two of the richest and biggest clubs on the planet, there is an intriguing sideline.

Real's dominance in this competition is second to none, whilst City are yet to make their mark - although their dreams could be over before they have even started, for the next two years at least.

Pep Guardiola identified the discrepancy in his post-match press conference.

"This is the real test. The kings of this competition against one team who aren't used to playing these kind of games much, as our best performance was one semi-final. We have to show our personality."

20:252 hours ago

Sterling returns, Hazard out

There are significant injury updates for both teams.

Raheem Sterling, City's top scorer in Europe this season, is available for the English club, whilst Eden Hazard is expected to be out for the remainder of the campaign with a fractured ankle.

Sterling provides extra impetus against a Real defence that have conceded just 17 goals in 25 La Liga games.

In contrast, Man City have shipped 29 in 27 Premier League matches, four more than Sheffield United. But Real have relied solely on Karim Benzema for their goals this season and have netted 16 less than Barca.

20:202 hours ago

Massive week ahead

...and both clubs have important games on Sunday.

Real host Barcelona in El Clasico, whilst Man City play Aston Villa in the League Cup Final at Wembley.

20:152 hours ago

Poor form

Neither side can boast particularly impressive form, each losing two of their last four in all competitions.

City are already out of the Premier League title race whilst Real Madrid's La Liga hopes were dealt a huge blow when they drew against Celta Vigo and lost just their second league game of the season against Levante last time out.

They are now two points behind Barcelona...

20:132 hours ago

Veterans

Whilst City have reached the Champions League knockout stages for the seventh consecutive season, Madrid will be starting a 23rd successive campaign past the group stages.

Winners of four trophies since 2014, they have lifted the top European silverware a remarkable 13 times.

20:092 hours ago

Lack of goals?

Remarkably, that tie four seasons ago ended 1-0 on aggregate - an own goal by Manchester City's Fernando the only difference.

The likes of Gareth Bale, Luka Modric, Isco, Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne all featured that evening. As did a certain Cristiano Ronaldo.

20:072 hours ago

Spanish curse

City's problems in Europe extend past Madrid - they have been knocked out in each of their three last two-legged ties against Spanish clubs, twice by Barcelona and once against Los Blancos in the 2016 semi-finals.
20:012 hours ago

The time is now

Manchester City have never beaten Real Madrid in the Champions League. And this could be their last chance in the foreseeable future.

If their two-year Champions League ban is to be upheld, it might be the final opportunity Pep Guardiola has to win the holy grail for the blue half of Manchester.

Fifth time lucky against the white half of Madrid?

19:582 hours ago

Welcome

Welcome to this battle of the Galacticos as Real Madrid host Manchester City in the last 16 of the 2019/20 Champions League.

I'm Chris Lincoln and I will be providing you with live updates and analysis of this huge encounter for both sides, right here on VAVEL UK.

19:522 hours ago
