Real Madrid vs Manchester City: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Champions League 2020 (0-0)

The legend
Zinedine Zidane has won all 12 of his Champions League knockout ties, nine across two legs and three in the final.
Oh, and he also won it as a player in 2002.
The abstract
Real's dominance in this competition is second to none, whilst City are yet to make their mark - although their dreams could be over before they have even started, for the next two years at least.
Pep Guardiola identified the discrepancy in his post-match press conference.
"This is the real test. The kings of this competition against one team who aren't used to playing these kind of games much, as our best performance was one semi-final. We have to show our personality."
Sterling returns, Hazard out
Raheem Sterling, City's top scorer in Europe this season, is available for the English club, whilst Eden Hazard is expected to be out for the remainder of the campaign with a fractured ankle.
Sterling provides extra impetus against a Real defence that have conceded just 17 goals in 25 La Liga games.
In contrast, Man City have shipped 29 in 27 Premier League matches, four more than Sheffield United. But Real have relied solely on Karim Benzema for their goals this season and have netted 16 less than Barca.
Massive week ahead
Real host Barcelona in El Clasico, whilst Man City play Aston Villa in the League Cup Final at Wembley.
Poor form
City are already out of the Premier League title race whilst Real Madrid's La Liga hopes were dealt a huge blow when they drew against Celta Vigo and lost just their second league game of the season against Levante last time out.
They are now two points behind Barcelona...
Veterans
Winners of four trophies since 2014, they have lifted the top European silverware a remarkable 13 times.
Lack of goals?
The likes of Gareth Bale, Luka Modric, Isco, Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne all featured that evening. As did a certain Cristiano Ronaldo.
Spanish curse
The time is now
If their two-year Champions League ban is to be upheld, it might be the final opportunity Pep Guardiola has to win the holy grail for the blue half of Manchester.
Fifth time lucky against the white half of Madrid?
