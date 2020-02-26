Millwall 0-0 Birmingham City: Lions miss chance to close the gap on the top six

Millwall missed the chance to close the gap on the top six after being frustrated by Birmingham City at The Den.

Team News

Millwall made one change from the side that lost 1-0 at Wigan Athletic. Mason Bennett replaced Tom Bradshaw who dropped to the bench.

Birmingham made one change as Harlee Dean replaced Caolan Boyd-Munce.

Story of the game

Birmingham had an early opportunity to take the lead. Scott Hogan, who has been in electric form since joining from Midlands rivals Aston Villa, was in position to pounce after a slip in the Millwall defence, but he poked his shot wide.

Millwall's first effort came courtesy of Jed Wallace, the strikers shot turned away by Lee Camp.

Ivan Sunjic came close on 31 minutes. A poor clearance from Alex Pearce allowed him to shoot from the edge of the box but it dropped just wide of the far post.

Jayson Molumby had an opportunity early in the second half, the ball fell to him after a Millwall corner had been cleared but his effort went over the bar.

Molumby came close again on the 61st minute with his deflected effort forcing a save from Camp. Three minutes later, Jon Dadi-Bodvarsson saw his header palmed away by Camp as Millwall pressed for the opener.

The Lions came close again in the 77th minute, Mahlon Romeo's cross found Bradshaw who was inches away from connecting.

Takeaways

14 Millwall corners but no end product.

Millwall forced a eye-watering 14 corners but all of them were dealt with comfortably by the Birmingham defence, that is something that will disappoint Rowett massively as his side are so strong from set-pieces.

Birmingham's unbeaten run goes on.

The Blues have now extended their unbeaten run to 12 games. Too many draws would suggest the play-offs are now unlikely but there is plenty there for Pep Clotet to build on next season.