Mount rues slow start to second half in Bayern defeat

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has said that his team showed a "lack of concentration" to concede two goals at the start of the second half of their Champions league last 16 clash with Bayern Munich.

Two goals in the space of three minutes from former Arsenal player Serge Gnabry saw the German champions take control at Stamford Bridge in a first leg clash that they eventually won 3-0.

21-year-old Mount believes that Chelsea got punished for switching off after the break:

"When you come out after half-time it is a moment when you can switch off and in the Champions League they [the opponents] take their chances. Any little mistake, any little lack of concentration you are going to get punished and that was kind of what happened in that little space of time."

'Bounce back'

Bayern dominated the game from start to finish and other than a handful of chances on the break, Chelsea didn't really look like scoring.

A 3-0 defeat at home will always be damaging, but Mount says it's important for Chelsea to bounce back with important games coming up:

"It is always very tough to take after a loss, especially 3-0 and at home, but we have shown we can come back in the past and we need to gather ourselves together and we have it in the changing room to bring out the personalities and bounce back in the next game."

'Anything can happen'

The blues will head to the Allianz Arena on March 19 with a mountain to climb if they are to progress to the quarter-finals of the Champions league.

Between now and then, they face tough tests against Bournemouth, Everton and Aston Villa in the Premier league as well as a mouth-watering FA Cup 5th round clash against Liverpool.

"We have to be positive, anything can happen", Mount said about the second leg in Germany.

"We saw in the [2012] final between Chelsea and Bayern that anything can happen in football. 3-0, you never know, and we need to go there with our heads held high and try to perform to the best of our ability."