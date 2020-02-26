Jorginho urges Chelsea team-mates to "believe" after Bayern thrashing

Jorginho believes his Chelsea teammates can pull off an unlikely turnaround following their 3-0 home defeat to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League last 16.

The Italian international endured a difficult night at Stamford Bridge and picked up a second half booking that rules him out of the second leg in Germany.

Chelsea's holding midfielder from Napoli has proven his worth to the Blues having previously often struggled in his absence.

"Anything can happen"

The Blues face a seemingly impossible task needing at least three goals on Bayern's patch, but Jorginho hopes his teammates can keep the faith for the remainder of the season.

"We need to believe, work hard and be together," Jorginho said, according to Football London.

"I would like to be able to play the second game to help my team-mates, but unfortunately I can't so I support them from home.

"It is real tough for the changing room, for us, but we have the other competitions and we still have another game. Anything can happen because in football you never know."

"We were not pressing as a team"

The gulf in class between the two sides was very evident throughout the game and Jorginho acknowledges that this young Chelsea side have been taught a harsh lesson about football at the highest level.

"If you concede a chance, they can kill you and when you create you have to score," said the midfielder, "even if you are playing worse than the other team because then things can change.

"They were really, really good and we couldn't press very well. I think we were not compact on the pitch and not pressing as a team. So that made them confident with the ball."

The second leg takes place on March 18th sandwiched between a trip to struggling Aston Villa and the visit of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

Jorginho and Chelsea will now turn their focus to a trip to the south coast to take on Bournemouth this weekend.