Memorable Match: Norwich City 1-2 Leicester City: Foxes shock Premier League canaries

Leicester City travel to Norwich City on Friday night in a bid to earn their first win in the Premier League in a month.

After last weekend's 1-0 home defeat to Manchester City, Friday will provide a different test for Brendan Rodgers's side.

Norwich currently sit bottom of the table and are seven points from safety.

However, back in February 2012, the Canaries were sat in mid-table of the Premier League whilst Leicester competed in the middle of the Championship. That did not halt the Foxes in the FA Cup though.

Early shock at Carrow Road

Nigel Pearson's men arrived at Norwich as underdogs and got off to the best start after five minutes.

Ben Marshall's corner from the left-hand side found Sean St. Ledger, who out-jumped Steve Morison, grabbing his first goal for Leicester.

Despite the early setback, the hosts were handed a chance to level when Kasper Schmeichel was penalised for bringing Elliott Bennett down in the penalty area.

The Dane made up for the challenge with a brilliant one-handed save to deny Wes Hoolahan. However, the Republic of Ireland international tucked the rebound away to equalise.

Thunder nearly strikes twice

Hoolahan's equaliser did not seem to affect Leicester's game plan and were agonisingly close to restoring their lead.

Another Marshall corner was fumbled by Jed Steer and Wes Morgan's audacious back-heel struck the chest of Elliot Ward, who was over the line.

However, with VAR not in football back in 2012, the goal wasn't given and the score remained 1-1.

Embed from Getty Images

Super David Nugent

Despite being a league behind their opponents, Leicester remained in the game. Lloyd Dyer fired the ball over the bar after David Nugent's neat flick-on, before the Foxes did go ahead again.

St Ledger's long ball was headed down by Jermaine Beckford to his striker-partner Nugent, who stormed past Leon Barnett before tucking the ball under Steer to cause an eruption in the away end.

As Norwich pressed to rescue a replay, they remained vulnerable for a counter-attack and the post denied Beckford from grabbing his sixth FA Cup goal of the season.

The win was the beginning of a good run for Pearson's men. Five days later, Neil Danns goal handed the Foxes three points against Derby County, before Nugent and Beckford found the net at the King Power Stadium against Coventry City.

The Foxes dream of FA Cup success were killed when Chelsea ran out 5-2 winners at Stamford Bridge. However, the game is still remembered for Marshall's brilliant strike past Petr Cech.