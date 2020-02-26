Real Madrid 1-2 Manchester City: Marvellous Manchester City provide a masterclass in Madrid 

Manchester City became the first English club since 2009 to win at the Santiago Bernabeu after overturning a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 victory against Real Madrid on Wednesday night.

Story of the match

After a slow burner in the first half without much to report the game exploded into life in the second. That being said there were still a few moments that both sides might have lived to regret.

The first chance fell to City with Kevin De Bruyne unsurprisingly sliding through a delightful pass to Gabriel Jesus, who did well to turn inside Raphael Varane but his shot was slightly disappointing as Thibaut Courtois stood tall and blocked the shot which was straight at him.

Ten minutes later it was Real's turn to prove wasteful. This time Ferland Mendy played a fine left footed cross from the left wing, his pass reaching his compatriot Karim Benzema, whose header was well-saved by Ederson down low to his right-hand side.

There was considerably more to report in the second half and five minutes after the restart City had a good chance to take the lead. Once again the architect De Bruyne drove into central midfield after he received the ball from Rodri, who had been given the ball cheaply by Casemiro. The Belgian eventually gave the ball to Riyad Mahrez who cut inside from the right and unleashed a fine left-footed shot 20 yards out. Unfortunately for the Algerian his shot was a few yards wide of Courtois' post.

Against the run of play, it was Real Madrid who took the lead. City, who have been guilty of conceding sloppy goals in the UEFA Champions League, continued their streak by conceding another sloppy goal in Europe's top tier competition. Isco was the eventual grateful recipient after initial good build up play from Luka Modric and Vinicius Junior. The chance arrived following a mix up between Rodri and Nicolas Otamendi following a Real Madrid throw-in, the ball breaking to the Croatian Modric who fed Vinicius Jr. Having wrestled for control of the ball, he showed great composure to square it to Isco, who had time and space and eventually slotted his shot past Ederson into the bottom left corner of the goal.

Real Madrid may have had the lead against the run of play but it did not stop City from probing for the equaliser which duly came in the 78th minute. Kevin De Bruyne, who was undoubtedly the best player on the night, provided yet another assist in a memorable season for the Belgian. In the box on the left hand side De Bruyne was allowed to turn and get his cross in. It was an inch perfect cross - too high for Sergio Ramos to intercept but just right for Gabriel Jesus whose header was too hot for Courtois to handle as the ball nestled into the bottom left of the goal.

City had been dominant all game and it finally showed five minutes later with a penalty to the team in black. A rash tackle on Raheem Sterling on the left hand side by the usually composed Daniel Carvajal presented City with a glorious chance to take an advantage back to the Etihad. Kevin De Bruyne stepped up and unlike most of City's penalty takers this season, he showed great composure and slotted the penalty into the bottom left hand corner of the goal with his Belgian countryman going the wrong way.

Real Madrid's misery was compounded just a few minutes later when their iconic captain and legend Sergio Ramos was sent off after being the last man from goal. It was poor play in midfield from Casemiro who gave the ball away to Jesus, the grateful Brazilian then proceeded to nutmeg Varane and with the goal bearing down in his sights, Ramos cynically brought him down. The contact was minimal but enough for Jesus to go down, and similar to the penalty, it was a straight forward decision for the referee and he duly sent Ramos off.

It was a memorable night for City, who have more than one foot into the quarterfinals, but make no mistake, this tie is far from over.

Up next for both clubs

It's a massive weekend for both clubs as Manchester City head back to slightly more familiar surroundings in Wembley as they take on Aston Villa in the final of the Carabao Cup.

Real Madrid have an even harder assignment and they must quickly get this result and performance out of their system as they entertain fierce rivals FC Barcelona in the El Clasico at the Santiago Bernabeu in a clash between the top two teams in Spain.