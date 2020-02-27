Norwich City vs Leicester City: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League Match 2020

ADVERTISEMENT
Farke on Norwich’s survival task
Elsewhere, Daniel Farke is hoping his side can emulate their opponents after the Foxes’ own miraculous escape from relegation in 2015. The German said: “To be honest, it shows that everything is possible and that’s a great example. Everyone was writing them off and then they got seven wins from their last ten. If I’m honest, we weren’t on our top level in the last game, so I don’t want to speak about winning seven of the next ten games. It’s more important that we are focused on being back at the top of our game.”
Rodgers on Leicester form
With Leicester finding some tricky form as of late, Foxes’ boss Rodgers has called on his side to improve. He said: “I think we can be better, there’s no doubt about that. From mid-December it’s been inconsistent. But our assessment is at the end of the season. I couldn’t have asked for any more from the players. But the standards we’ve set mean we want to keep pushing. This last period, we haven’t been as consistent with the results, but we’ll look to get three points this Friday.”
Leicester City Team News
Brendan Rodgers can welcome Hamza Choudhury back into contention for clash after serving the suspension he picked up for a red card against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Kelechi Iheanacho should also be okay to return to action after being withdrawn last time out with a head injury. Midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, will be subjected to a late fitness test but the game is likely to come too soon for fellow defensive midfielder Nampalys Mendy.
Norwich City Team News
Norwich have been handed some significant injury blows ahead of the game, especially in defence. Timm Klose is already ruled out and has been joined on the sidelines by Christoph Zimmerman. Sam Byram is also out for the rest of the campaign. Meanwhile, Onel Hernandez is going to be out for at least two months after having surgery on a knee problem.
What happened last time?
The two sides have not actually met in competitive play at Carrow Road since the 2015/16 season. In the early stages of their miraculous title charge, Leicester earned a slender win thanks to goals from Jamie Vardy and Jeffrey Schlupp despite Dieumerci Mbokani pulling a goal back for the hosts.
Friendly Face
One man in particular who will be looking forward to this tie is Foxes’ midfielder James Maddison. The English midfielder spent two seasons at Carrow Road, having his most successful campaign in 2017/18 with 14 goals before departing for Leicester City. The match will be his first return to his former club since leaving.
Out of form
It would be almost under-selling both side’s current form to say that they will each be desperate for a victory. Since the reverse match, Champions League chasing Leicester have only won three out of their last 11 games. They could really do with a victory to secure third place.
Elsewhere, Norwich now look doomed for the Championship after a horrendous run of form that has seen them win only one out of their 14 league matches. Now six points adrift at the bottom of the table, they need to reverse their fortunes sooner rather than later if they are to remain in the top flight.
Good evening!
Well hello there! Your Premier League weekend starts here and it looks to be an important clash at both ends of the league table as Norwich City host Leicester City at Carrow Road. Kick-off from East Anglia is set to come at 8pm GMT so ensure you stick with VAVEL for all of the build-up and LIVE coverage.