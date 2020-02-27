Manchester United 5-0 Club Brugge [6-1]: Fernandes shines again on a confident Europa League night

Manchester United will face LASK in the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 after a thumping 5-0 victory against Club Brugge at home.

The Reds had taken a 1-1 draw back from Belgium but quickly forgot about an away goal as they racked up three goals before half-time.

Bruno Fernandes ran the show again and boyhood United fan Odion Ighalo scored his first goal for the club.

Story of the game

Simon Deli gifted Manchester United a penalty in the 22nd minute after a blatant handball in the box. Deli was sent off after a four minute and 40 second VAR review, even though the red card was clear as day.

Bruno Fernandes slotted the ball past Simon Mignolet with not a spot of bother. Since the January signing arrived, in his four starts made he has contributed two goals and three assists.

Less than ten minutes later it was Fernandes again who sparked brilliance. The Portuguese midfielder's chip to the back-post was then put on a plate by Juan Mata for Odion Ighalo who bagged his first goal for the Red Devils.

Scott McTominay was next to get in on the fun just before half-time. His strike from outside the box was perfectly placed into the bottom left corner past Mignolet. McTominay showed great relief in his celebration after he made his first start coming back from a frustrating injury.

Fred scored two fantastic finishes in the latter stages of the second half. Before his strikes tonight he only had one goal for the club. A poor mistake at the back led Jessie Lingard in on goal who squared it back to Fred who could not miss. Lingard who has been desperate for a goal contribution finally got it, which may boost his poor confidence. Fred then had a repeat of his first after he received the ball on the edge of the box and placed it past the former Liverpool goalkeeper, Mignolet.

Takeaways from the game

Fernandes and creativity like bread and butter

There is no doubt United were lacking creativity since the start of the season but now the 25-year-old has lit up Old Trafford since his arrival. Chances were coming thick and fast in the first half making United look deadly on the attack every time they went forward. The second-half was less exciting considering the tie was all but done after the 40-minute mark. ​​​​​​​

McTominay is back

The Scottish midfielder returned from a knee injury sustained on Boxing Day against Newcastle United. He returned to the starting line-up on Thursday night and showed his worth. United's midfield have missed their holding midfielder in recent fixtures and it has shown. Now they have their man back and are looking solid in possession again. As for the defence, his presence gave them a sort of reassurance when any threat was shown...if ever.

It was the first time in four years United have scored five goals in a European match. The Red Devils have progressed to the Round of 16 and will find out their next opponent on Friday afternoon.