Can Burnley make it their third win in a row?

Burnley are sitting in 10th place where their mid-table targets are likely to be met.



They also have Matej Vydra in fine form scoring in his last two appearances against Bournemouth and Southampton.

Newcastle United were uninspiring against Crystal Palace and will need to pick up their game if they are to beat the Clarets.

Tactics

The Magpies are likely to start Jonjo Shelvey who returns to the squad following a hamstring injury. Newcastle will be looking to use his ability to ping passes out wide and hit a long-range effort if Burnley are too difficult to break down.

Defenders Emil Krafth (ankle) and Javier Manquillo (hamstring) return to the side along with Shelvey. Shelvey will be looking to pick out these two who could start but Deandre Yedlin could also feature.

Loan signing Valentino Lazaro is suspended after his red card against Palace and Ciaran Clark is out for the rest of the season.

A big injury list for Newcastle could be exploited by Burnley’s attack that is likely to feature Dwight McNeil, Vydra and Chris Wood.

If this front three start then it will be a big struggle for the Magpies. These three are deadly and Jamaal Lascelles will have to control his defence well if they are to keep out the deadly trio.

The defensive duo of James Tarkowski and Ben Mee should continue and they will have to do well to keep out Allan Saint-Maximin.

Key Battles

Ben Mee v Joelinton

With Andy Carroll injured, the only other option upfront seems to be Joelinton with Dwight Gayle not suited against a big team like Burnley. Everyone would think that Mee will have a comfortable afternoon against the out-of-form striker but Joelinton shouldn’t be underestimated.

Dwight McNeil v Yedlin

Manquillo has just returned so Yedlin is a safe bet to avoid injuries. Yedlin has bags of pace and McNeil will have to do well to beat the full-back and use that dangerous left-foot of his to cause problems.

Chris Wood v Jamaal Lascelles

This is a battle of two physical footballers. Both will fight for the ball and out strengthen the other. This duel will be won by a defensive masterclass or superb skill from Wood and it should make for a great contest.

Final Verdict

This game will be tight. Both sides don’t score very often but it's tough to see the game being goalless. A goal from either side will be a very fair result here. Newcastle will put up a fight but Burnley will stop them scoring more than one. This will end in a 1-1 draw.