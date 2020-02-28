5 on-loan Blues hoping to break into the first team next season

With the transfer ban over, Chelsea and Frank Lampard will be expected to bring in some new faces in the summer to try and get the blues back to where they want to be.

But there are players already at the club that will be hoping to force their way into the manager’s plans.

Chelsea VAVEL takes a look at which players could force themselves into Lampard's plans come September.

Ethan Ampadu

The first one is 19-year-old Ethan Ampadu.

Having spent this season on loan at RB Leipzig, gaining Champions League experience, Ampadu will be hoping he’s done enough to be included in Lampard’s squad for next season.

He has already made 12 senior appearances for the blues having joined from Exeter City in summer 2017 and is a already a full Wales international.

All being well he will be at Euro 2020 with Wales, where he will hope to impress both Wales manager Ryan Giggs and his club manager Lampard.

The versatile centre-back has made seven appearances for Leipzig this season, the most memorable of which coming in their Champions League last 16 match against Tottenham Hotspur where he played the full 90 minutes and helped his team keep a clean sheet.

Marc Guehi

Like fellow centre-back Fikayo Tomori did last season, Marc Guehi is applying his trade in the Championship.

Having made his Chelsea senior debut earlier this season in the EFL Cup, Guehi was sent out on loan in January to Swansea City to try and gain some much needed match experience.

He has made five appearances for the swans so far and, alongside fellow England U21s player Rhian Brewster, is trying to help them in their bid to get back into the Premier League.

With Chelsea’s less than impressive defensive record this season, the 19-year-old will be hoping to break into the team next season.

Tiemoue Bakayoko

Having failed to impress Frank Lampard in his first few weeks as boss last pre-season, Tiemoue Bakayoko will be hoping to change the gaffers mind when he rejoins the squad at the end of this season.

The out of favour french midfielder has spent this season on loan at former club Monaco, where he has been trying to rekindle the form he showed before his move to Chelsea in 2017.

Bakayoko, who won the Fa Cup with Chelsea in 2018, will be hoping to get back into Lampard’s plans during the summer.

Trevoh Chalobah

Brother of former blues player Nathaniel, Trevoh Chalobah has already had plenty of success at Chelsea with UEFA Youth League, Fa Youth Cup and Under 18 Premier League honours on his CV.

Having spent last season on loan at Ipswich Town, the 20-year-old midfielder is currently on loan at Huddersfield Town.

He will hope that this wealth of Championship experience will give him a platform into Lampard’s dressing room, just like it did for fellow blues players Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham and Tomori.

Jamal Blackman

Despite being at the club since 2011, Jamal Blackman hasn’t made a single appearance for the blues.

He’ll be hoping that next season will be the season for that to change as the World’s most expensive goalkeeper, Kepa Arrizabalaga, continues to fall out of favour with the Chelsea boss.

Blackman has had 7 loan spells so far in his Chelsea career and is currently at League one Bristol Rovers.

With back-up keeper Willy Caballero now 38 years of age, Blackman will hope to atleast be in the senior squad next season.