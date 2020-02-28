When Chelsea almost signed Mbappe...

French World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe recalled the time he trained with Chelsea, but none of his friends believed him.

The 21 year-old forward was representing AS Bondy, a small Parisian club, at the time and travelled to London to try and earn a contract.

Mbappe didn't even tell his friends prior to his trip, according to Squawka.

"They said, 'Pfff, you're lying.'

"I was so excited and shocked that I didn't even want to tell my friends from the neighbourhood where I was going," he said.

"When I came back home, my friends saw me and said, 'Kylian, where were you last week?'

"I said I was in London with Chelsea.

They said, 'Pfff, no it's impossible.'

"I said no, I swear, I even met Drogba.

"They said, 'Pfff, you're lying. Drogba doesn't meet kids from Bondy. It is not possible!

"I didn't have a phone back then, so I asked my dad to give me his, and I showed them the pictures we took. That's when they finally believed me."

Mbappe burst onto the scene during a brilliant 2016/17 campaign in which he managed 26 goals and 14 assists as AS Monaco won the French Ligue 1 and reached the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League​​​​​​​.

"Without the ball he didn't do much"

At the age of 21, the PSG striker has already scored over 100 goals, including France's fourth in the World Cup final of 2018.

Had things gone differently the striker may have been leading the line for Chelsea.

Former blues scout Serge Daniel Boga ​​​​​​​explained to Goal ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​why Mbappe never signed for Chelsea, despite his obvious quality.

"Defensively he wasn't quite there." Boga said. "When he received the ball he was incredible, but without the ball he didn't do much.

"He is the type of player that everyone wants to watch, he has everything required for a modern player and to continue being one of the best players in the next ten years."​​​​​​​