Bournemouth 2–2 Chelsea: Alonso double rescues point for Blues

Marcos Alonso’s double rescued a point for Chelsea as the Blues drew 2-2 to Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

Frank Lampard’s side looked to win successive Premier League games for the first time since the opening week of November 2019, meanwhile Eddie Howe looked to win his first game against a ‘top five’ side since the Cherries beat the Blues in December.



The Blues opened the scoring through Alonso having followed up Olivier Giroud’s effort that bounced off the crossbar.

Bournemouth launched out the blocks into the second half with two goals in quick succession. Jefferson Lerma levelled the score line before Josh King put the Cherries in front. Alonso then rescued a point for the Blues with a header in the dying minutes.

A quick start

Chelsea began the game on the front foot and dominated much of possession away at the Vitality Stadium. However, the home side had the first bite of the Cherry and forced an incredible save from Willy Caballero. Jack Stacey’s low cross found Philip Billing who struck the ball first-time before getting denied by the Chelsea goalkeeper.

After an early wake up call, the Blues sprang into action before taking the lead through Alonso. The Spanish defender scored his second goal in two Premier League games having reacted first to a loose ball.

A wonderful cross from Reece James found the loitering French hitman who flicked the ball onto the crossbar which ultimately fell to Alonso.

Cherries launch out the blocks

Bournemouth launched out the blocks into the second half and began to look a different side. Before ten minutes of the second half had been played, Lerma equalised for the Howe’s side.

Ryan Fraser stood over a corner and delivered a lofted cross which was met by the Colombian midfielder’s head. Lerma towered over the helpless Chelsea defenders and nodded the ball past a flapping Caballero.

Just three minutes later and Howe’s side were in front. Stacey, who proved himself a threat in the opening minutes of the game, delivered a brilliant cross across the face of goal into the path of King. The Norwegian striker tapped the ball in from close range.

A change in personnel and shape

Lampard made two changes which saw Tomori and Jorginho replaced by Willian and Ross Barkley, indicating a change of shape as the Blues chase an equaliser.

Howe played his hand bringing on Junior Stanislas for goal scorer King – the striker’s first since November.

Chelsea looked to have equalised when substitute Michy Batshuayi netted inside minutes of coming on, however, it was quickly denied due to offside.

Late pressure paid

Chelsea threw the kitchen sink in the final moments of the game as they looked to rescue a disappointing point on the South coast.

Alonso scored his second of the game as he headered the ball past a helpless Aaron Ramsdale. The Blues were in possession around the Cherries box before Pedro found space to dig a shot goal bound.

The Spaniard’s effort was parried away, but Alonso reacted quickest and headed the rebound into the net.

