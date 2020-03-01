Ancelotti: Solskjaer has instilled "an idea" at Manchester United

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - MARCH 01: Carlo Ancelotti, Manager of Everton welcomes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Manager of Manchester United prior to the Premier League match between Everton FC and Manchester United at Goodison Park on March 01, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has praised the job that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is doing at Manchester United.

The two sides drew 1-1 at Goodison Park on Sunday afternoon in a dramatic match that saw Ancelotti sent off by referee Chris Kavanagh.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin thought he'd scored the winner in the final moments of the second half but the VAR ruled it out for offside.

Ancelotti: Solskjaer has United playing with "an idea"

United dominated the first half despite conceding in the third minute when David de Gea made a catastrophic error. Ancelotti's Everton responded well in the second half and a draw was the right result.

Despite that, the Italian coach spoke with admiration for Solskjaer's work at Old Trafford.

"I think United played well," Ancelotti started.

"They play a good football; short passes, dangerous on the counter-attack.

"It’s a team that has an idea, I think when a team has an idea it’s a manager’s job. I think he is doing really well from what I see today."

Ancelotti's side remain in 11th-place with the point from Sunday. He believes the competitive nature of the second half will spur his side on to keep picking up points.

Everton to gain confidence from draw with United

"The fact that we competed with them is important for us, to give us confidence, more confidence for the next game," he explained.

"I think we are going to be at the same level of quality, intensity."

Everton go to Stamford Bridge next in the Premier League where Ancelotti said he hoped he'd be able to take charge from the dugout, fearing a ban for his complaints towards the referee on Sunday.