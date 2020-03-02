Ben Osborn: "It's a big chance for us"

Ben Osborn has said tomorrow's FA Cup fifth-round tie is "a big chance" for Sheffield United to progress to the quarter-finals.

Premier League Sheffield United travel down to Championship side Reading who are coming off the back of a 2-0 home win at home to Barnsley on Saturday.

Sheffield United did not play over the weekend due to Aston Villa who they were scheduled to play taking part in the Carabao Cup final.

Professional performance needed by Blades

In the previous rounds, Chris Wilder's side have overcome non-league AFC Fylde and Championship side Millwall, with professional and hardworking performances required in both.

Osborn has said the Blades need to be put in a similar performance in order to progress.

"The Fylde game was tricky," he told the clubs media.

"We made 11 changes with some players who had not played for a couple of months but we got the result in the end.

"I thought the Millwall game was really professional, the lads did excellently, limited them to nothing, it was a really good result at a tough place to go."

Looking ahead to tomorrows clash at Madejski stadium Osborn has said Sheffield United should not take Reading lightly.

“It’s a big chance for us." he told the clubs media.

"We’ve got a tough game tomorrow but if we play well and do what we know we can do, we give ourselves a good opportunity to get to the last eight.”

Osborn full of praise for peers

Ben Osborn was signed by Sheffield United from Nottingham Forest in the summer but has had limited Premier League playing time. He has featured in cup competitions and more recently came off the bench in Sheffield United's last game due to Enda Stevens being forced off with injury.

However, despite not playing much in the Premier League Osborn has said he fully understands Wilder's decisions

“It’s been tough," he told the clubs media.

"But you look at the bigger picture and think ‘If I was the gaffer would I change it?’ Nah, not the way they’ve been doing, they’re flying, the boys in my position especially.”

One of Sheffield United's key components to being successful this season has been Manchester United loanee Dean Henderson and Osborn has singled him out as being particularly exceptional this season.

“He’s the best goalkeeper I’ve worked with," he told the clubs media.

"His shot-stopping, his feet, his temperament. He’s got all the attributes to go far.”