Blues Connections: Five players who have played for Chelsea and Liverpool

Chelsea and Liverpool have built up a reputation over the past as two English titans of the game who have fought among one another on homeland and in Europe.

Ahead of the FA Cup Fifth Round clash at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea VAVEL looks at the five most impactful players to have played for the Blues and the Reds in history.

From Nigel Spackman to Joe Cole, a returning face and a former club record signing, this list is scattered with silverware and honours.

Joe Cole

Cole joined Chelsea from West Ham in 2003 as one of England’s most sought after and promising midfielders. The English midfielder went on to make 274 appearances for the Blues scoring 38 goals.

Not only did Cole cement himself into the Chelsea side, he was also part of a hugely successful period, winning ten trophies which included three Premier Leagues.

In 2010, the London-born playmaker signed for Liverpool on a free transfer. However, the grass was not greener.

Cole struggled with several injuries which took a toll on game time. The now 38-year-old also failed to pick up anymore silverware upon leaving the Bridge.

Fernando Torres

Chelsea’s former club record signing, Fernando Torres, featured over 300 times between the Blues and the Reds scoring 126 goals.

The Spaniard joined Liverpool in 2007 from Atletico Madrid for £34 million and instantly made a great impression at Anfield. Torres scored 81 times for the Reds - 33 of which came in his debut season for the club.

January 2011 sent shock waves around the globe when Torres swapped Anfield for Stamford Bridge in a deal worth over £50 million, becoming Chelsea’s club record signing.

Contrary to popular belief, Torres proved his worth in South West London helping the club win the Champions League, FA Cup and the Europa League – all of which he failed to do in Merseyside.

Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah initially joined Chelsea from Basel in a deal worth £15 million but having been starved of game time and after numerous loan spells, the Egyptian swapped London for Rome.

The 27-year-old winger made just 19 appearances for the Blues scoring just twice. However, Salah averaged just 46.4 minutes a game for Chelsea which ultimately led to his departure.

He then signed for Liverpool in 2017 from Roma for £38 million and has gone on to break numerous records and pick up silverware along the way.

Daniel Sturridge

Daniel Sturridge joined Chelsea in 2009 from Manchester City in a deal worth £6.5 million and went on to make 96 appearances for the Blues. However, much like his former Egyptian counterpart, he averaged just 47 minutes a game at Chelsea.

The former England international won the Premier League and two FA Cups with the Blues before leaving for Anfield in 2013.

Sturridge continued to show he had an element of surprise and magic about him as played 160 times for the Reds scoring 68 goals including a lavish ‘travela’ in the 2016 Europa League Final.

Nigel Spackman

Nigel Spackman tallied up nearly 300 combined appearances for Chelsea and Liverpool, winning silverware with both.

The midfielder made a name for himself at the Blues in the 1980s as he helped the South West London side win the Second Division title and promotion into the First.

It was only a few years later Liverpool signed him. Spackman went on to achieve greatness as he helped the Reds win the 1987/88 league title.