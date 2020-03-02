Nuno Espirito Santo post comeback against Tottenham: "We were relentless."

Wolverhampton Wanderers inflicted revenge on Tottenham Hotspur after their 2-1 home loss in December as they constructed a spectacular comeback in North London.

Goals from Matt Doherty, Diogo Jota and Raul Jimenez secured the Wolves a place in 6th as they leapfrogged Spurs in the table and are three points of 4th placed Chelsea.

Portuguese boss, Nuno Espirito Santo acknowledged his opponents started the better side, creating more chances in the first half, "the first-half was not so good."

"They showed so much quality moving the ball and recovered the ball well.

"We gave too much ball to Tottenham. Tottenham have such quality players, we were unbalanced and it’s always very difficult."

His side recomposed themselves going into the second-half as they produced an equal game and most importantly were able to set-up a great comeback after falling 2-1 behind.

"Second half we were much better, stayed more organised, better points of pressure, higher up the pitch and don’t concede too much. Good movements that achieved beautiful goals.

Nuno was left satisfied with the way his men dealt with the difficulty of the game and stayed focussed on turning the result around to come away with all three points.

"I was pleased with the way we finished the game. The levels of energy were there. It was a good performance from the boys.

“We have been able to do it many times since last season. This season also, because we are relentless. We believe the game is still to be played (until the final whistle) and the boys help each other in every action of the game."

Following the progression to the last 16 in the Europa League, three days prior, Wolves showed resilience and high levels of energy against a tough, top-flight team.

"They recovered very well, it’s a challenge and when you really embrace a challenge, you give everything that you have, and this is what we are doing, giving everything.

“We worked so hard. We played Thursday and the energy levels here were fantastic against a very tough team. We ran and the energy was amazing."

All the hard work put in the last three days was rewarded as Jimenez handed his teammates the win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the 73rd minute.

“It’s something that they (Jota and Jimenez) have, they know each other well and they will keep on improving. It’s movements, complicity but it was a team goal and involved a lot of people moving the ball.”

However, Adama Traore could be a doubt for the upcoming fixtures as he had to leave the pitch with a dislocated shoulder, for the third time this season.

"It’s happened before and I’m worried about him, yes. It’s something that he struggles with. It’s a lot of pain.

“He’s a strong boy, but he suffers like everybody else.”

The Spaniard may have to undergo surgery on his shoulder in the summer but is likely to play through the pain as previously done with the two dislocations.

The Wanderers are now home to ​​Brighton who will travel to Molineux Stadium on Saturday, March 7 with kick-off at 3 pm (UK time).