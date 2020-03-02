VAVEL UK launches its Women's Football podcast

VAVEL UK have today launched their first podcast, with the Women's Football Section having their own dedicated podcast that will be released on a weekly basis, usually on a Monday evening.

Where to listen

The VAVEL Women's Football Podcast is currently available to be listened to on Spotify and Acast, and is in the process of being added to both Apple and Google Podcasts - so will be available in all major platforms!



As well as this, each episode of the podcast will have its own accompanying article on the VAVEL.com website detailing exactly what is talked about in each episode of the show.

Episode one

In the first episode, editor Adam Millington is joined by Premier League editor Aaron Hindhaugh and writer Anthony Stonelake - who covered the Continental Cup final where Chelsea defeated Arsenal 2-1 at the City Ground in Nottingham. Deputy women's football editor Connor Whitley would also normally be a host of the show.



The three debate whether the format of the Conti Cup is something that should be changed, after this season's campaign saw many FA Women's Championship sides struggle with the stresses of playing midweek cup matches whilst also being part-time footballers. The competition has gone through multiple changes across its history, with the question over whether it should be changed to a straight knockout tournament something that has became a talking point as of late.



Also, with the SheBelieves Cup only a handful of days away and set to start on Thursday evening where Spain take on Japan in Orlando, the three talk about whether they think Phil Neville got the team selection for his Lionesses side right and who will win the competition.

With an international break, there have been many talking points to have come out of domestic football recently. On the podcast, the hosts debate who they think will win the WSL, if anybody will be able to stop Chelsea, and what the transfer of Pauline Bremer means for Manchester City.