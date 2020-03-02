2020 SheBelieves Cup team preview: Young Lionesses looks to regain their crown

The Lionesses surprised a few people last year winning the 2019 SheBelieves Cup proving how much they have improved in the last few years.

This year they will be looking to get past Japan, Spain and the USA as they look to regain their trophy.

However, their squad is full of players playing the best football of their career in the WSL.

The USA got their revenge from last year's SheBelieves Cup in the World Cup and it will be Phil Neville's side's turn to get redemption for their last heartache.

Last time out

The Lionesses stormed to victory in the US last year going unbeaten as well as scoring seven goals.

This showed their resilience as they fell behind against Brazil and the USA before coming back to beat the former and get a well-deserved point against the hosts.

It was a tournament that really made people think the Lionesses could challenge the USA at the World Cup, which did not end up happening, but a lot of positives were taken from the SheBelieves Cup.

Ones to watch

There are quite a few different faces in this squad compared to last years' tournament as well as last summer's World Cup.

However, this may play into the Lionesses hands with other teams now being completely sure of what a lot of the young players can bring to the side.

Alex Greenwood

Greenwood has played for five different clubs during her career, moving to a better and bigger challenge every time which includes her most recent move to Olympique Lyonnais.

The former Manchester United captain has come on leaps and bounds in France improving her defensive ability as well as adding to her already excellent attacking capabilities.

The full-back has a stupendous delivery on her which fits the Lionesses perfectly when you look at the strikers they have at their disposal.

Greenwood could be a secret weapon for Neville if he allows her to overlap and get forward often enough instead of restricting the best part of her game.

Jordan Nobbs

Nobbs has picked up where she left off after her ACL injury which ruled her out of the World Cup last summer and she is probably the best playmaker in the Lionesses squad.

She can operate effectively in either the eight or 10 position where she can dictate the tempo of the game in the former position and can find that killer pass in the 10 as well as get in the box herself.

The 27-year old is not even in her prime yet and is already seen as one of the more experienced heads in the England dressing room with young players looking to her for experience and guidance.

She must be a dream for Neville to have in his side with the versatility and willingness to run herself into the ground that she brings to every match she plays in.

One for the future

Chloe Kelly

The Everton striker is the second-highest scoring English striker in the Lionesses squad behind Beth England who is in the form of her life.

However, Kelly's nine goals for an Everton side who do not have the calibre of players that Chelsea have speaks volume of how good Kelly really is.

Kelly can play as a poacher, on the shoulder or bring others into play with her exceptional footwork and quick thinking.

England is likely to start with Ellen White second in line, however, Neville may see kelly's confidence and form as reason to trust her if the Lionesses are looking for a breakthrough late in a game.

Neville rotated a fair amount in the SheBelieves last year especially in the attacking third as he looks to see who deserves a concrete place in his squad going forward.

Kelly can turn a game in a matter of seconds as he has showcased numerous times in the WSL carrying Everton through difficult matches this season almost on her own.

Healthy competition in up-front will fill Neville of confidence for this tournament, the 2020 Olympics this summer as well for years to come with both England and Kelly still many years away from their peak years.

Predicted finish

The USA will be favourites again after winning the World Cup as well as knocking the Lionesses out in the semi-final.

However, with the WSL being more competitive than ever before as well as many players playing more games than players from the USA.

It will be difficult to overcome the USA, Japan and Spain, however, they could easily do it if Neville has rectified all the mistakes that have occurred since the World Cup.

With the form his players are in, the amazing squad depth and quality of players at his disposal Neville will see anything other than another win on US soil as a failure.

Predicted finish: Winners