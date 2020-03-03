Chelsea 2-0 Liverpool: Dominant blues march into the Fa Cup quarter finals

Chelsea put in one of their best performances of the season to dismantle Liverpool and book their place in the draw for the last eight of the FA Cup.

A ranged effort from Willian and a brilliant solo goal from Ross Barkley ensured Chelsea's passage in the next round.

The defeat is Liverpool's third in four games in all competitions and ends their hopes of an unprecedented treble.

Adrian howler gifts Chelsea opener

The first half was one full of entertainment as both sides went close on multiple occasions.

In total, there were 20 shots on goal in the first 45 minutes, with Chelsea having 11 of them.

It was Chelsea that managed to forge their way ahead after a huge goalkeeping error.

After just thirteen minutes, Chelsea's smart high pressing forced Liverpool midfielder Fabinho into a mistake, gifting Willian the ball on the edge of the area.

The 31-year-old Brazilian then struck the ball straight at the Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian, who could not keep hold of it and the ball ended up in the back of the net.

Just a few minutes later, Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga was forced into action, making a flurry of saves to maintain the lead.

Chelsea went into half time leading the runaway Premier league leaders 1-0, with 18-year-old Billy Gilmour really catching the eye for his mature performance in the middle of the park.

Playing against some of the best in English football, Scotsman Billy Gilmour never looked out of place and was praised by the BBC pundits at half-time.

Barkley wonder-goal doubles Chelsea's lead

Barkley hasn't always been well received by blues fans since his move from Everton in January 2018, but his goal against the Champions of Europe will live long in the memory at Stamford Bridge.

Picking the ball up inside his own half, Barkley drove into the heart of the Liverpool defence, his direct running causing them all kinds of problems.

As he reached the edge of the area, he could have played in Pedro who had made the run with him but he instead chose to go for goal, smashing the ball into the net past a despairing Adrian.

Chelsea had chances to make it three with Pedro going through one-on-one only to hit the ball straight at the keeper before striker Olivier Giroud hit the crossbar after a brilliant save from Adrian.

Overall, Chelsea were the better team and fully deserved the win against the champions elect, who were admittedly not at full strength.

Nevertheless, blues boss Frank Lampard will hope that this result will give them confidence to take into the league after a run of collecting just 19 points in their last 16 league game.

Man of the match- Billy Gilmour

The man of the match award had to go to the 18-year-old after a commanding performance in midfield.

He will hope that this will give him more chances to play in the Premier league, especially given the fact that Jorginho is suspended for the next couple of games.